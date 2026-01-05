Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full winners & nominees list, how to watch in Australia

Now that the New Years celebrations have well and truly wrapped, it’s time for awards season to kick off. Every year, from the beginning of January to March, Hollywood is gearing up for many nights of glitz, glamour and validation.
The first cab off the rank is the Critics Choice Awards, a night to honour cinematic achievement by Hollywood’s most talented actors, directors and crew presented by the American Critics Choice Association.
The 31st Annual Critics Choice awards have kicked off at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, hosted by the one and only Chelsea Handler for the fourth time in a row.
The reason the Critics Choice Awards are such a big deal are because it’s the first indication about how the Oscars will go.
So far, films like Sinners (which has a whopping 17 nominations!), One Battle After Another (14 nominations), Hamnet and Marty Supreme (11 nominations each) have clocked up the most nods.
Meanwhile, we’re hoping that our Aussie stars Jacob Elordi, Rose Byrne and Joel Edgerton will take out the win in their respective categories.
How to watch the Critics Choice Awards 2026 in Australia?
The Critics Choice Awards 2026 are kicking off at 7pm ET in the United States. That means that it’ll be 11am AEST in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, 9:30am in the Northern Territory, 10am in Queensland and 8am in Western Australia.
While last year Aussie streaming service Stan had the rights to stream the Critics Choice Awards, this year it’s unclear where the best place to watch the awards live will be. Don’t fret though, if you can’t chase down a VPN to watch the stream in the States, we’ll be updating the list of nominees and winners live below.
All the nominees and winners of the Critics Choice Awards 2026
Best Young Actor or Actress
Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)
WINNER – Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Cary Christopher – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)
Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)
WINNER – Trammell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV)
Best Picture
Bugonia (Focus Features)
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Hamnet (Focus Features)
Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Marty Supreme (A24)
WINNER – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Sentimental Value (Neon)
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Train Dreams (Netflix)
Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Actor
WINNER – Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24)
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)
Best Actress
WINNER – Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
WINNER – Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)
WINNER – Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Best Director
WINNER – Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Best Casting and Ensemble
Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24)
Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
WINNER: Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Costume Design
WINNER – Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Hair and Makeup
Hair and Makeup Team – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
WINNER – Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Visual Effects
WINNER – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)
Best Animated Feature
Arco (Neon)
Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
In Your Dreams (Netflix)
WINNER – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Best Comedy
The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
Eternity (A24)
Friendship (A24)
WINNER – The Naked Gun (Paramount)
The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
Splitsville (Neon)
Best Foreign Language Film
It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
No Other Choice (Neon)
WINNER – The Secret Agent (Neon)
Sirat (Neon)
Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)
Best Foreign Language Series
Acapulco (Apple TV)
Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
Red Alert (Paramount+)
WINNER: Squid Game (Netflix)
When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
Best Song
“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)
WINNER – “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)
“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Best Talk Show
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Best Drama Series
Alien: Earth (FX)
Andor (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Paradise (Hulu)
WINNER – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Severance (Apple TV)
Task (HBO Max)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)
WINNER – Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
WINNER – Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
WINNER – Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max)
Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
Best Movie Made For Television
WINNER – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Deep Cover (Prime Video)
The Gorge (Apple TV)
Mountainhead (HBO Max)
Nonnas (Netflix)
Summer of ’69 (Hulu)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
WINNER – Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Netflix)
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV)
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Jessica Biel – The Better Sister (Prime Video)
Meghann Fahy – Sirens (Netflix)
WINNER – Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
WINNER – Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Netflix)
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief (Apple TV)
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Michael Peña – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Ashley Walters – Adolescence (Netflix)
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
WINNER: Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Netflix)
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault (Peacock)
Julianne Moore – Sirens (Netflix)
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence (Netflix)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Elsbeth (CBS)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
WINNER – The Studio (Apple TV)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
WINNER – Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV)
Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)
WINNER – Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER – Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV)
Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)
Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Best Comedy Special
Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)
Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)
Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)
WINNER: SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
WINNER – Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)