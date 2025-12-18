Inside Aussie actor Jacob Elordi’s stunning seven-bedroom Byron Bay hinterland retreat

Australian actor Jacob Elordi has come a long way – and his stunning Byron Bay hinterland home proves it.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old quietly snapped up a sprawling property in northern New South Wales back in 2020 for a cool $2 million.

(Credit: Getty)

Set on 5.7 acres of lush, rainforest-filled land, Jacob’s Hamptons-style estate is the ultimate private escape.

Tucked away between Mullumbimby and Federal, the property offers total seclusion while still being just a short drive from Byron Bay’s beaches, cafes and celebrity-loved hotspots.

Advertisement

And fresh aerial photos show just how impressive the compound really is.

The estate includes two separate homes with seven bedrooms in total – perfect for hosting friends, family or famous faces looking to unwind.

The main house is a spacious, multi-level home with four bedrooms, wide verandahs and elevated decks designed to soak up the peaceful hinterland views.

(Credit: Backgrid)

Advertisement

Upstairs, there’s a dreamy master retreat complete with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, while the lower levels feature additional bedrooms and a luxe bathroom with a corner spa.

A second self-contained three-bedroom cottage sits nearby, offering even more space and privacy for guests.

Outside, the home feels more like a resort than a residence, with manicured lawns, tropical gardens and towering palm trees.

Solar panels line the roof, and the property is fitted with massive rainwater tanks and air conditioning throughout – keeping things comfortable and eco-friendly.

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

By buying in the area, Jacob joined Byron Bay’s A-list neighbourhood.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live nearby, along with Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron and Elyse Knowles.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.