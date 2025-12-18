Inside Aussie actor Jacob Elordi’s stunning seven-bedroom Byron Bay hinterland retreat

Australian actor Jacob Elordi has come a long way – and his stunning Byron Bay hinterland home proves it.
The 28-year-old quietly snapped up a sprawling property in northern New South Wales back in 2020 for a cool $2 million.
Set on 5.7 acres of lush, rainforest-filled land, Jacob’s Hamptons-style estate is the ultimate private escape.
Tucked away between Mullumbimby and Federal, the property offers total seclusion while still being just a short drive from Byron Bay’s beaches, cafes and celebrity-loved hotspots.
And fresh aerial photos show just how impressive the compound really is.
The estate includes two separate homes with seven bedrooms in total – perfect for hosting friends, family or famous faces looking to unwind.
The main house is a spacious, multi-level home with four bedrooms, wide verandahs and elevated decks designed to soak up the peaceful hinterland views.
Upstairs, there’s a dreamy master retreat complete with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, while the lower levels feature additional bedrooms and a luxe bathroom with a corner spa.
A second self-contained three-bedroom cottage sits nearby, offering even more space and privacy for guests.
Outside, the home feels more like a resort than a residence, with manicured lawns, tropical gardens and towering palm trees.
Solar panels line the roof, and the property is fitted with massive rainwater tanks and air conditioning throughout – keeping things comfortable and eco-friendly.
By buying in the area, Jacob joined Byron Bay’s A-list neighbourhood.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live nearby, along with Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron and Elyse Knowles.