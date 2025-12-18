Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Inside Aussie actor Jacob Elordi’s stunning seven-bedroom Byron Bay hinterland retreat

He splurged $2 million on the property.
Australian actor Jacob Elordi has come a long way – and his stunning Byron Bay hinterland home proves it.

The 28-year-old quietly snapped up a sprawling property in northern New South Wales back in 2020 for a cool $2 million.

(Credit: Getty)

Set on 5.7 acres of lush, rainforest-filled land, Jacob’s Hamptons-style estate is the ultimate private escape. 

Tucked away between Mullumbimby and Federal, the property offers total seclusion while still being just a short drive from Byron Bay’s beaches, cafes and celebrity-loved hotspots.

And fresh aerial photos show just how impressive the compound really is. 

The estate includes two separate homes with seven bedrooms in total – perfect for hosting friends, family or famous faces looking to unwind.

The main house is a spacious, multi-level home with four bedrooms, wide verandahs and elevated decks designed to soak up the peaceful hinterland views. 

(Credit: Backgrid)
Upstairs, there’s a dreamy master retreat complete with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, while the lower levels feature additional bedrooms and a luxe bathroom with a corner spa.

A second self-contained three-bedroom cottage sits nearby, offering even more space and privacy for guests.

Outside, the home feels more like a resort than a residence, with manicured lawns, tropical gardens and towering palm trees. 

Solar panels line the roof, and the property is fitted with massive rainwater tanks and air conditioning throughout – keeping things comfortable and eco-friendly.

(Credit: Getty)

By buying in the area, Jacob joined Byron Bay’s A-list neighbourhood. 

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live nearby, along with Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron and Elyse Knowles.

