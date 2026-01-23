Oscars 2026 streaming guide: Where to watch all the Academy Award-nominated films in Australia

Do you just love the buzz of the Hollywood award season? We certainly do.

But now that the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes have been ticked off, and the Oscar Award nominations for 2026 have been released, there’s no better way to immerse yourself with conversation starters like watching the films lighting up the award circuit.

Admittedly, this can sometimes be a bit tricky in Australia so we’ve compiled a list of all the buzziest award-nominated films of 2026, what they’re about and where to watch them in Australia.

You’re welcome.

Marty Supreme, Hamnet and Sinners all received Oscar 2026 nominations.

Sinners

Sinners follows the story of twin brothers who return to their home town in Mississippi with the hopes of starting again. However, when they arrive, they realise that a supernatural evil is waiting for them. The film stars Michael B Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell and Miles Caton and is directed by Ryan Coggler.

Nominations: Sinners smashed records with a whopping 16 Oscars nominations. These include:

Best Picture, Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Original Screenplay, Best Casting, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“I Lied to You” by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq).

Where to watch: HBO Max

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another is a black comedy thriller written by Paul Thomas Anderson. It’s about a former far-left revolutionary who re-enters his combative lifestyle when he and his daughter are pursued by corrupt military personnel. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti.

Nominations: One Battle After Another received 13 Oscar nominations, including:

Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Production Design.

Where to watch: HBO Max

Frankenstein

Based on the iconic 1818 novel by Mary Shelley, Guillermo del Toro directs this dark classic starring Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christopher Waltz. It follows the life of experimental scientist Frankenstein and his creation, Frankenstein’s monster.

Nominations: Frankenstein received nine nominations. These included:

Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Jacob Elordi), Best Adapted Screenplay (Guillermo del Toro), Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound and Best Original Score.

Where to watch: Netflix.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Australian Rose Byrne stars in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a drama about a burnt-out mum named Linda struggling with everyday life as the carer of a sick child. Between work, motherhood and life’s unpredictability, it’s all a bit too much. The Mary Bronstein-directed independent film also stars Oscar host Conan O’Brien and A$AP Rocky.

Nominations: Best Actress (Rose Byrne)

Where to watch: Apple TV

Sentimental Value

Sentimental Value follows sisters Nora (Renate Reinsve) and Agnes (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas)as they reunite with their estranged and formerly famous director father, Gustav (Stellan Skarsgård), to work on a new film which he hopes will be his ultimate comeback. However, when Nora turns it down, she discovers that Gustav has given the part to an upcoming Hollywood starlet. Now, the sisters must navigate some strange family dynamics.

Nominations: Sentimental Value has nine nominations. These include:

Best Picture, Best Director (Joachim Trier), Best Actress (Renate Reinsve), Best Supporting Actor (Stellan Skarsgård), Best Supporting Actress (Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning), Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature (Norway) and Best Film Editing.

Where to watch: Sentimental Value is currently in cinemas in Australia.

Marty Supreme

Marty Supreme is about an American table tennis player named Marty Mauser who not only dreams of being the best player in the world, but popularising the sport worldwide. Despite his lofty goals, Marty will stop at absolutely nothing (and we mean nothing!) to make his dreams come true. The Josh Safdie-directed film stars Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler Okonma and Odessa A’Zion.

Nominations: Marty Supreme is nominated for nine Oscar awards. These include:

Best Picture, Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Best Original Screenplay, Best Casting, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Costume Design.

Where to watch: In cinemas or Apple TV.

Hamnet

Hamnet is a film by Chloé Zhao based on the historical fiction novel by Maggie O’Farrell which envisions the life of William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes after the couple lost their 11-year-old son, Hamnet, from the plague. Without their son Agnes (Jessie Buckley) and Will (Paul Mescal) must come to terms with their grief whilst caring for their remaining children.

Nominations: Hamnet received eight Oscar nominations. These include:

Best Picture, Best Director (Chloé Zhao), Best Actress (Jessie Buckley), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Casting.

Where to watch: Hamnet is currently in cinemas across Australia.

F1

F1 The Movie was a surprise inclusion in the 2026 Oscars list. It follows Brad Pitt as established Formula One driver Sonny Hayes as he’s brought out of retirement to be paired up with a young gun driver, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) in the hopes that the pair of them will save the struggling team. Directed by the same filmmakers as Top Gun: Maverick, F1 is a fast-paced ride.

Nominations: F1 received four Oscar nominations. These included:

Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

Where to watch: Apple TV

The Secret Agent

The Secret Agent is a historical thriller set in the midst of Brazil’s military dictatorship of the 1970s. It follows

Nominations: The Secret Agent received four nominations. These included:

Best Picture, Best Actor (Wagner Moura), Best Casting and Best international Feature (Brazil).

Where to watch: The Secret Agent is currently screening in Palace, Lido and Ritz Cinemas in Australia.

Train Dreams

Train Dreams follows Robert Grainier, a humble labourer in early 20th-century rural America, whose life is upended by personal tragedy. Over decades, he quietly witnesses the rise of the railroad and societal changes, reflecting on loss, isolation, and the passage of time. It stars Australian Joel Edgerton as Robert, alongside Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon and William H. Macy.



Nominations: Train Dreams is nominated for four oscars, including:

Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Original Song (“Tran Dreams”)

Where to watch: Netflix

Bugonia

Bugonia is a dark sci-fi comedy thriller about two conspiracy theorists who kidnap a powerful CEO because they’re convinced she’s an alien who has plans to destroy the Earth. The bizarre yet extremely compelling film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.

Nominations: Bugonia has been nominated for four Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.

Where to watch: Bugonia is currently in cinemas but is also available to stream for one-off purchase on YouTube, Apple TV and Prime Video.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third film in James Cameron’s Avatar saga. It follows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and their family on Pandora as they cope with grief and confront both a hostile new Na’vi tribe called the Ash People and the ongoing threat of returning human forces.

Nominations: Avatar: Fire and Ash received two nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Costume Design.

Where to watch: Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently showing in Australian cinemas.

Sirât

When Luis’s (Sergi López) daughter goes missing for five months, he takes his son Esteban (Bruno Núñez) and travels into the depths of electronic music parties kicking off in the Moroccan dessert. As they wade through the crowds of people with her photo in hand, they hold on to hope, even if it’s slowly dwindling.

Nominations: Sirât has been nominated for two Oscar awards, Best Sound and Best International Feature (Spain).

Where to watch: Sirât is in cinemas in Ritz and Dendy cinemas in Australia.

K-Pop Demon Hunters

The world may know Rumi, Mira and Zoey as pop-stars, but secretly, they’re demon hunters protecting the world from evil demons and supernatural danger. But when a hot boyband who are secretly demons enters the pop scene, they’re faced with their biggest battle yet.

Nominations: K-Pop Demon Hunters has been nominated for two awards, Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song (“Golden” by EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick).

Where to watch: Netflix

Blue Moon

On one fated night 1943, lyricist Lorenz “Larry” Hart is coming to terms with the fact that his long-time writing partner is about to get his big break on the one project they didn’t work together on. Set mostly in a bar, this film rests on fast-paced sparkling dialogue of the characters.

Blue Moon is directed by Richard Linklater and stars Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott.

Nominations: Blue Moon has received two nominations for Best Actor (Ethan Hawke) and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: You can watch Blue Moon at Ritz or Dendy cinemas in Australia.

It Was Just An Accident

When Vahid (Vahid Mobasseri) comes across a stranded motorist named Eghbal (Ebrahim Azizi), he becomes convinced that he is the man who tortured him while he was in prison years earlier. However, to make sure he’s positive, he gathers a bunch of other former captors to confirm Eghbal’s identity.

Nominations: It Was Just An Accident received two nominations for Best International Feature (France) and Best Original Screenplay.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Weapons

When 17 children from the same primary school class suddenly disappear out of nowhere overnight, the small town of Maybrook is sent into chaos. Only one child in the class remains. While authorities work tirelessly to find out what happened to the children, it becomes increasingly clear that a chilling supernatural force is at play. Weapons stars Amy Madigan, Julia Garner and Josh Brolin and is directed by Zach Cregger.

Nominations: Weapons received one nomination for Best Supporting Actress (Amy Madigan).

Where to watch: HBO Max.

The Smashing Machine

Nominations:

Where to watch:

The Smashing Machine is a biographical sports drama about MMA icon Mark Kerr. Starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the leading role, it follows Kerr on his pursuit of greatness throughout his struggles with addiction and relationships.

Nominations: The Smashing Machine received one nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue is a story about a couple named Mike and Claire Sardina who performed in a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning and Thunder. The film, starring Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman, follows their journey through its ups and downs.

Nominations: Song Sung Blue has received one nomination for Best Actress (Kate Hudson)

Where to watch: You can watch Song Sung Blue in Australians cinemas.

The Perfect Neighbour

The Perfect Neighbour is a bone-chilling documentary by Greta Gandbhir that chronicles a neighbourhood dispute in Ocala Florida. From the use of bodycam and surveillance footage, we watch as complaints about children playing in the street turn into one neighbour turning on the other. The documentary goes into the events before, during and after the trial of the accused, raising questions about race, systematic bias and Florida’s gun laws.

Nominations: The Perfect Neighbour is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Voice of Hind Rajab

The Voice of Hind Rajab is a documentary drama which recreates phone calls between a young Palestinian girl trapped in a car under fire in Gaza and emergency responders at the Palestine Red Crescent Society dispatch centre. The film blends her real recorded voice with dramatised reaction to capture the immense tragedy of the incident and the broader situation the Palestinian people find themselves in.

Nominations: The Voice of Hind Rajab is nominated for Best International Feature (Tunisia)

Where to watch: The Voice of Hind Rajab is screening in Ritz and Dendy cinemas in Australia.

Well, there you have it!

Happy watching!

