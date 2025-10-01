Shock new details revealed in Nicole and Keith’s custody battle 

As Nicole Kidman files divorce papers amid her split from Keith Urban, new details have emerged surrounding the future custody arrangement for the couple’s two children.

The pair, who were married for 19 years, share Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. The family splits their time between Nashville and Sydney.

Nicole is seeking to be the “primary residential parent.” (Credit: Getty)

In court documents obtained by The New York Post, it was revealed that Nicole is seeking to be the “primary residential parent.”

“It is anticipated that the parties will enter into a Marital Dissolution Agreement and an Agreed Permanent Parenting Plan that will be submitted to the Court for approval,” the filing states.

It has since been reported that the couple’s children will spend 306 days with Nicole and 59 with Keith.

The couple has reportedly agreed that all major decisions regarding the children, such as education and healthcare, will be made jointly. The documents also reveal that both Nicole and Keith have waived any spousal support and child support, and each will retain their own assets.

News of the split broke on September 30. (Credit: Getty)

It has also been revealed that Keith first signed a Martial Dissolution Agreement in August, with Nicole co-signing later in September. However, the actress only officially filed the divorce papers on September 30 despite “hammering out the agreement” in the month prior.

“They planned this,” a source tells Woman’s Day of the couple’s shock split, which is believed to have started in June. “Nobody knows why Nicole has given up on winning Keith back but it seems something happened yesterday to make her decide it was over for good.”

There are concerns for Sunday Rose following her parents’ split. (Credit: Getty)

Now that news of Nicole and Keith’s split has come to light, insiders are suggesting their eldest daughter’s party antics may be a direct response to the growing tensions at home.

Sunday Rose’s recent night out in New York with “ultimate nepo baby” Romy Mars has them on high alert.

“This is not what they imagined at all when they let Sunday loose at New York Fashion Week,” a source told Woman’s Day. “Three parties in one week while hanging out with Romy Mars is a recipe for disaster – and she’s not even 18 yet.

“Keith has been losing sleep over this and Nicole is worried about Sunday getting caught up in the very wild, rich-kid party crowd.”

