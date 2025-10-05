Nicole Kidman makes powerful statement in first appearance since shock Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has stepped back into the spotlight for the first time since filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

Advertisement

Just four days after news of the split broke, the 58-year-old actress attended the amfAR Gala in Dallas, where she presented Yellowstone creator and her Special Ops: Lioness collaborator Taylor Sheridan with the Award of Inspiration.

Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Kidman attend the amfAR Dallas Gala. (Credit: Getty)

Taking the stage in a sleek black gown, Nicole delivered a heartfelt message about unity and compassion for her colleague.

“I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we are better when we look out for each other,” she said, according to video shared by People.

Advertisement

“What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity than to help fund bold and innovative research.”

Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Kidman speak onstage during the amfAR Dallas Gala. (Credit: Getty)

The Oscar winner’s remarks marked a powerful moment of resilience. Despite navigating the end of her 19-year marriage, she appeared focused on the evening’s mission: supporting amfAR’s fight against HIV/AIDS.

The event, held at the home of United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, drew a star-studded crowd, including Diana Ross, Teri Hatcher and Dirk Nowitzki.

Advertisement

Nicole’s presence was particularly notable, given how carefully she has managed to stay out of the public eye since the divorce news broke.

Scott Kirby, Taylor Sheridan, Kathleen Kirby and Nicole Kidman attend the amfAR Dallas Gala. (Credit: Getty)

A source told People that Nicole had been “stressed for months” knowing the separation would eventually become public. “She didn’t want this and had been fighting to save the marriage,” the insider added. But now that the split is official, Nicole is said to be focusing on the future and her daughters Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

Her appearance comes just days after Keith returned to the stage for his High and Alive World Tour in Pennsylvania, where fans noticed a striking omission from his setlist: “The Fighter,” his love song dedicated to Nicole. The cut only fueled speculation about the state of their marriage in the lead-up to the separation.

Advertisement

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in Sydney in 2006, marking the start of what seemed to be one of Hollywood’s most enduring marriages. The couple’s breakup, confirmed after nearly two decades together, sent shockwaves through fans worldwide.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.