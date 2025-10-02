Nicole Kidman’s inner circle rally behind her amid divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is going through a tough time with her divorce from Keith Urban, but luckily, she’s got a great support system around her.

Her closest friends and family, including Naomi Watts, Reese Witherspoon, and Antonia Kidman, are rallying around her to provide their unwavering support.

(Credit: Getty)

One of Nicole’s longest-standing friends is Naomi Watts, so it’s no surprise she’s been a big source of comfort.

“Naomi’s been Nic’s friend for so long that she was there picking up the pieces from her first marriage to Tom,” a source revealed to Woman’s Day. “She’s really sad Nicole and Keith didn’t make it and her bestie is going through this again.”

And Naomi’s experience with co-parenting after her own split from Liev Schreiber has been invaluable in helping Nicole and Keith manage their family dynamics post-split, especially for the sake of their daughters.

“Naomi and Liev have negotiated their family post-divorce without any major hiccups so she’s been key in making sure this is done with dignity, for the sake of Sunday and Faith,” the source added.

(Credit: Getty)

Reese Witherspoon, who has weathered two high-profile divorces herself, is also a crucial part of Nicole’s support network. “Reese is the same. She is helping Nicole with single mum goals and the pitfalls to avoid during the divorce,” our insider shared.

And Reese’s care goes beyond just advice — she’s even working to relocate several upcoming productions to Nashville, so she can stay close to Nicole and keep an eye on her.

“Reese is trying to relocate several upcoming productions to Nashville regardless of whether Nicole’s in them or not. It’s mostly so she can keep an eye on her poor friend, who’s going through her first serious romantic heartbreak.”

Nicole’s circle extends far beyond her closest friends. Meryl Streep and author Liane Moriarty have both been checking in, offering creative outlets like writing and art therapy to help Nicole process her emotions.

Sandra Bullock, who recently wrapped filming Practical Magic 2 with Nicole, has been by her side from the moment Keith shared his decision. “Sandra knows better than anyone how much this has affected her,” the source shared.

(Credit: Getty)

But above all, Nicole’s sister Antonia Kidman has been an unshakable rock.

“Antonia truly has been a rock, not just for Nicole, but for Sunday and Faith too,” our insider said. The girls are going through their own pain and heartbreak over what feels like their dad walking out on them.

Antonia, though younger by three years, knows Nicole inside and out. She worries that Nicole hasn’t fully processed their mum’s death, and she’s deeply upset with Keith for doing this when she needs him most.

“Antonia has been there through the darkest moments, determined to get her back on her feet,” the source reveals.

With friends and family like these, Nicole is definitely not facing this chapter alone – they’re helping her stay strong and positive every step of the way.

