“Pretty bloody raw” where pop legend Ronan Keating is at now

As a global artist and dedicated family man, Ronan Keating has gone through many life-changing moments. Some have been highlights, while others have been heartbreaking. But, two years ago, the untimely death of his brother created a shift in Ronan’s life that he’s still coming to terms with.

In July 2023 Ronan received the devastating news that his older brother, Ciaran, had died in a car crash in County Mayo, Ireland. Ciaran’s car – which was also carrying his wife, Annemarie, who suffered major injuries – collided with another vehicle while on the way to their son’s soccer match. The heartbreak, Ronan says, is still “pretty bloody raw”, but, in the crux of unimaginable grief, he’s reassessed what he wants from life and who he wants to be with.

Ronan Keating returns to The Voice as judge after a nine year break (Credit: Channel 7)

Alongside wife Storm Uechtritz, who he married in 2015, Ronan is determined to be present for his family in every way. The Irish star is father to son Jack, 26, and daughters Marie, 24, and Ali, 19, with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, as well as eight-year-old son Cooper and five-year-old daughter Coco, who he shares with Storm.

Speaking to TV WEEK in Sydney for his return as a coach on The Voice, Ronan, 48, says family is at the forefront of everything he does.

“Storm and I have been through a difficult time and it’s been incredibly hard,” Ronan says, candidly. “After I lost my brother, we re-evaluated life and made some changes. I spent a lot of time on the road when my older kids were at home, so I missed a lot. Even now, my daughter just won Pupil of the Year – she’s only five – and I’m gutted because these are the things I don’t want to miss. We want to keep the family unit together.”

Returning to The Voice after nine years away from the red chair wasn’t necessarily planned, but Ronan was drawn to Australia. “I love Sydney, it’s the city I pine for most,” he says. “My kids go to school for part of the year here, my wife is an Aussie and we love being here.”

Another draw card was the esteemed panel of coaches, which includes Spice Girl Melanie C, singer-songwriter Richard Marx and Australian music royalty Kate Miller-Heidke.

“I didn’t know Kate, but I admire her,” he says of the Aussie songstress. “She’s incredible and an amazing singer.”

Reuniting with Mel and Richard was like opening a time capsule from a bygone era. And Ronan – who found global fame as part of boy band Boyzone in the 1990s, before going solo – holds many cherished memories from that time.

Keating and this year’s The Voice Australia Judges (Credit: Channel 7)

“I still remember when I met Mel for the first time… it was during an MTV Unplugged gig in Germany,” he recalls. “It was Boyzone, the Spice Girls, Robbie Williams and, I think, Peter Andre on the bill. We ended up performing together and had a huge party at the hotel.

“The ’90s were brilliant!” he enthuses. “You could be at the MTV Awards and be surrounded by George Michael, Hanson, Backstreet Boys, Destiny’s Child – all in the one room.”

With a pause, Ronan notes ruefully that “those experiences don’t happen anymore”. He explains: “Music and TV have changed so much – they’re far more disposable and the way we consume is so different now.

“Audiences aren’t fans of one band anymore. [During that time] Boyzone had their fans, as did the Spice Girls and Take That – and you had posters on the wall! That’s, sadly, gone away.”

When asked if he had a poster of Richard, who he has known and worked with for 20 years, on his wall, Ronan laughs. “I didn’t have that mullet on my wall, but I loved his music!” he says.

Ronan shot to fame as part of boy band ‘Boyzone’ in the 90s. (Credit: Getty)

Ronan, who was just 16 at the time he joined Boyzone, distinctly recalls his parents having to sign his contract. Growing up in a middle-class family in Dublin, he didn’t comprehend fame or the roller-coaster life he was embarking on – he just knew the value of hard work and where it could lead.

“At 16, you should be riding your bike or climbing trees. I was on private jets and touring the world – it was crazy,” he says in disbelief.

“But I just wanted [the band] to work and my dad had always brought us up to work hard. You know, the football player who trains the hardest gets a game every week, so that was my work ethic. And, if I fail, it’s on me. I didn’t pay attention to the success; I worked to get paid.”

As the youngest of five children, and five years junior to his closest sibling, Ronan admits he “felt a million miles away” from his brothers and sisters. “There was a great energy in the house, but they all emigrated to New York in the late ’80s and ’90s, so I was left with Mum and Dad. But it made me grow up quickly.

“I started working in a shoe shop and it gave me the confidence to talk to people, which I think allowed me to be a performer. All of those elements helped me in my career, but you have no idea those life lessons are being taught at the time.”

Now, he sees a similar dynamic in his own five children.

“There is always something going on – which can be good and bad,” he says with a laugh. “But the energy is similar and the relationship between them all is special.”

Ronan Keating with his wife and children (Credit: Instagram)

While Ronan has experienced the glare of the press and paparazzi throughout his career, he suggests the pressures of social media are far worse for young artists, as well as kids, today.

“Boyzone was hounded [by the press], but we also had no idea what was being written,” he says. “We were on planes and didn’t read the papers, so we weren’t exposed to it. Now everyone has a phone.”

Ronan expresses his desire to keep his youngest kids off apps until they’re 16.

“If it’s used positively, social media can be brilliant. But it’s also a dangerous place,” he says, adding that the next generation of stars should seek guidance.

“Find someone to mentor and protect you,” he says. “We didn’t really have anyone except our families and each other. I would lean on George Michael – he was my friend and my sounding board. I miss him terribly. And then [Take That’s] Gary Barlow. We’re very close and shared a unique experience.”

With more hard work to come on The Voice, an impending tour and a 25th anniversary re-release of his first solo album, Ronan is doing it all with a new perspective. Amid grief is immense gratitude, and he has no plans to waste it.

“We’ve really benefitted from making certain changes and you just keep going,” he says. “I’m happy to be back and hanging onto the kids a bit more. They’re my world.”

