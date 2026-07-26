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The heartbreaking reason Petro Papathomas’ biggest MasterChef Australia moment will never feel complete

'My life has completely flipped on its head.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When Petro Papathomas walked into the MasterChef Australia kitchen, he was the last contestant to be chosen for the Top 24. Now, after weeks of stand-out cooks, he has risen above the rest, being fast-tracked to the Top 3 by Meghan Markle. And the dreams he arrived with have changed to something very different.

“Over the past 12 months, my life has completely flipped on its head,” former accountant Petro, 30, tells TV WEEK.

“I went into MasterChef wanting to start my halloumi business and open a restaurant, but I’ve become addicted to learning new cuisines, flavours and techniques so now I want to travel and work in different restaurants under top chefs and hone my craft as much as I can before thinking about opening my own place.”

Petro Papathomas after winning the Meghan Markle Mystery Box challenge.
Winning Meghan Markle’s Mystery Box challenge was a highlight for Petro. (Credit: 10)

Cooking for Meghan was another surreal moment, but Petro admits he was more overawed by the actress than the duchess.

“I remember watching her in Suits,” he recalls. “I was really starstruck by that. To have her absolutely love my food was really special. She reviewed it in a way that was really meaningful, so I’ll remember that forever.”

But, while his MasterChef journey has been filled with incredible highs, it has also been marked by heart-breaking loss. Midway through filming, Petro’s beloved YiaYia passed away.

“It was really hard losing her because we were very close,” he says. “Luckily it was in Melbourne, so I was allowed to go and see her half an hour before she passed away. It all happened so quickly.”

Petro Papathomas in the MasterChef Australia kitchen cooking over a pan.
Does Petro have what it takes to win? (Credit: 10)

The Top 3 are now enjoying their second last week in the kitchen and, next week, if Petro makes the finale and takes home the title, YiaYia will be missing from the celebration.

“It is hard because, if I do make it, she would be the first person I would want there,” he says. “She was such a positive believer in my food. She’s been with me in every cook.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10Streaming.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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