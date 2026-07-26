The heartbreaking reason Petro Papathomas’ biggest MasterChef Australia moment will never feel complete

When Petro Papathomas walked into the MasterChef Australia kitchen, he was the last contestant to be chosen for the Top 24. Now, after weeks of stand-out cooks, he has risen above the rest, being fast-tracked to the Top 3 by Meghan Markle. And the dreams he arrived with have changed to something very different.

“Over the past 12 months, my life has completely flipped on its head,” former accountant Petro, 30, tells TV WEEK.



“I went into MasterChef wanting to start my halloumi business and open a restaurant, but I’ve become addicted to learning new cuisines, flavours and techniques so now I want to travel and work in different restaurants under top chefs and hone my craft as much as I can before thinking about opening my own place.”

Winning Meghan Markle’s Mystery Box challenge was a highlight for Petro. (Credit: 10)

Cooking for Meghan was another surreal moment, but Petro admits he was more overawed by the actress than the duchess.

“I remember watching her in Suits,” he recalls. “I was really starstruck by that. To have her absolutely love my food was really special. She reviewed it in a way that was really meaningful, so I’ll remember that forever.”

But, while his MasterChef journey has been filled with incredible highs, it has also been marked by heart-breaking loss. Midway through filming, Petro’s beloved YiaYia passed away.

“It was really hard losing her because we were very close,” he says. “Luckily it was in Melbourne, so I was allowed to go and see her half an hour before she passed away. It all happened so quickly.”

Does Petro have what it takes to win? (Credit: 10)

The Top 3 are now enjoying their second last week in the kitchen and, next week, if Petro makes the finale and takes home the title, YiaYia will be missing from the celebration.

“It is hard because, if I do make it, she would be the first person I would want there,” he says. “She was such a positive believer in my food. She’s been with me in every cook.”

MasterChef Australia airs Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Network Ten and 10Streaming.