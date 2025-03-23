Amid its prominent rise that launched several household names – one of whom went on to become a member of the British Royal Family – Suits became a global phenomenon. Now, the legal drama has embarked on a new chapter in Tinseltown with Suits: LA.

Advertisement

But as is the course for any spin-off, it holds great expectations. Bryan Greenberg, however, isn’t feeling the pinch. Or at the very least, he isn’t showing it.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Catching up with the star over Zoom, the actor insists he tries not to let the pressure outweigh the possibilities.

“It’s the most anticipated thing I’ve ever been part of,” Bryan, 46, tells TV WEEK of joining the legacy. “It’s cool because I’ve done movies that I’ve poured my heart and soul into that no-one ever saw [laughs]. So it’s nice to be part of something people want to see. I guess there’s some pressure to that, but I don’t really take it on because it doesn’t serve me.

Advertisement

“My biggest thing is that I hope the audience accept us for who we are and let us find ourselves. With every episode, it becomes its own unique show.”

Bryan, who plays entertainment lawyer Rick Dodson, joins fellow newcomers Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis and Josh McDermitt in the West Coast firm. But one familiar face will return for a short appearance. Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter in the original series, will reappear to pass on the baton.

“Right before we shot the pilot [first episode], everyone in the cast got a nice text from Gabriel saying – and I’m paraphrasing here – ‘This role changed my life and I hope it does the same for you,’” Bryan recalls. “It was a nice text and a real blessing. He was such a gentleman and the fact that he came back to bless the fans with his character is so great.”

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bryan, who starred in the popular teen drama One Tree Hill, may consider reprising his character Jake if the rumoured reboot goes ahead.

“I’m very grateful for that experience but I’m not in those conversations,” he says. “So I’d entertain it for sure, but I don’t know if it’s a reality yet.”

However, he would be happy to see his OTH alum in the Suits universe, particularly as his character interacts with the entertainment industry.

“That would be cool! The door is open,” he enthuses. “The show is in LA and my character deals with a lot of entertainment clientele, so we have a lot of actors coming in to play themselves. My character is very ambitious and hardworking [and he] has a strong moral compass and is always trying to navigate the immoral world of entertainment, so I’m very familiar with the characters in this world!”

Advertisement

While pressure for a spin-off to succeed is ever-present, Bryan is no stranger to a challenge. In fact, he knows exactly what it’s like when the pressure boils over. In 2024, he made his directorial and writing debut with independent thriller Junction.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

The film sheds light on America’s opioid crisis and addiction – an important and personal topic for the star who, himself, flew too close to the sun with painkillers following a routine surgery. But for

Bryan, who was compelled to write a story “no-one was really dying to make”, being at the helm almost broke him.

Advertisement

“That put me in the hospital,” Bryan explains. “I had a stomach infection from the stress and was hospitalised for four days after making that movie. But it was the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life and I wouldn’t take any of it back. I would not have had Suits without Junction. It proved something to myself and I had to fight all the way to get that movie made. After going through that, I thought, ‘I can do this [Suits].’ It unlocked something within me. The universe opened up.”

Nowadays, Bryan is happy to step back and just enjoy acting. As a father of twins with wife Jamie Chung, family is more important than ever. Suits allows him to be fulfilled in more ways than one.

“I don’t know if [priorities change] for family or just doing it for so long,” he says. “My heart is in independent films but its nice to just come to work and entertain. Everyone knows the brief and this show is great, so I’m not sacrificing anything. I get to do it all and be in LA with my family. I’m very happy.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use