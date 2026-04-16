EXCLUSIVE: The real reason Meghan Markle is joining MasterChef Australia: ‘She dreams of being Martha Stewart!’

Meghan Markle’s surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia has left fans divided – but insiders say this is far from a random TV cameo.

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The Duchess of Sussex, 42, will pop up in the new season after Channel 10 teased her arrival with a glamorous snap alongside judges Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin.

(Credit: Ten)

“Meghan absolutely loved being on that show,” a source spills to Woman’s Day. “She’s been obsessed with cooking programs since she was a teen and even wrote about it on her old Tig blog. She’s watched food channels for years, so this really was a dream gig.”

Still, the insider hints this is more than just fangirl energy.

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“To be a permanent judge on a show like MasterChef is something she would leave California for, no doubt. She dreams of building an empire like Martha Stewart.”

According to the source, Meghan is keen to shake off criticism about her cooking skills – particularly after being mocked online – and reposition herself as a relatable “foodie.”

“She knows she’s no top chef, but she wants people to see her as someone who loves entertaining and food. That’s why MasterChef appeals – she connects with the home cooks making mistakes.”

And then there’s the real reason for the Australian detour.

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“This isn’t just about a TV appearance,” the insider claims. “Meghan’s mission Down Under is all about turning her brand As Ever into a billion-dollar global business. Australia is the perfect testing ground – big enough to matter, but small enough to crack.”

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that the pay cheque is likely eye-watering. When Katy Perry guest-judged back in 2020, she reportedly pocketed around $150,000. With Meghan’s global profile – and a few years of inflation – sources estimate she could be earning closer to $300,000 for her appearance.

Not bad for a day in the kitchen!

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(Credit: Getty)

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is said to be loving the Aussie vibe.

“Harry’s thrilled,” the insider adds. “He’s always adored Australia, and if Meghan wanted to spend more time there, he’d be over the moon. They’re both having a great time.”

So while some viewers might be scratching their heads over Meghan’s MasterChef cameo, insiders insist it’s all part of a carefully cooked-up plan.

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