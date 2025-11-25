Play School Hosts Michelle Lim Davidson and Matt Backer reveal why the show is still so important today

If you put Aussie toddlers, teenagers, and adults in a room, they might not be able to agree on what snacks to buy, which show to watch, or what games to play. But, it’s more than likely they have one thing in common – they all watched Play School growing up.

Ever since 1966, Aussie preschoolers have tuned into the gleefully creative world of Play School where they’re encouraged to learn, imagine, and create through play.

The Aussie iteration was initially adapted from the BCC version in the UK, but while the British version finished up in 1988, Play School is still going strong almost 60 years later.

For Play School hosts Michelle Lim Davidson and Matt Backer, being part of the Play School’s long-running legacy is an honour.



“Many of us view the job as if we’re custodians of the show,” Michelle tells TV WEEK.

“We hold the play school Olympic torch for a while, and then we pass it on to the next person.”



Currently, they’re beyond happy to be presenters on the show. And, after presenting on Play School for 14 and seven years respectively, Michelle and Matt are used to noticing little faces light up with recognition when they spot them in the wild.

“The longer you’re on the show, the better you can spot it,” Matt says, recalling one time a child recognised him while he was on a plane.

“She stopped in the aisle, looked straight at me, and said, ‘I’m going to visit my Nana’ and started talking. The mum was like, ‘I think she recognises you’. I love those moments where kids feel like they can come and talk to you.”



Michelle agrees, noting that she’s always approached at the moments she least expects.

“It’s always when you’re doing your grocery shopping or just finished up at the gym. There are a lot of bad photos of me out there,” she says with a giggle.

But the beauty of Play School isn’t just its longevity.

It’s the way it simultaneously honours tradition and adapts with the times.

Today, the set is still handcrafted, and the music is still played live by a piano player on set, and many of the same features, like the different-shaped windows and iconic toys, like Big Ted, Jemimah, and Humpty remain.

Despite loving all the toys, the hosts do admit they have their favourites.

“Little Ted,” Michelle shares. “Little Ted was my favourite when I was little because I had a teddy bear like him. I just love how he looked so weathered and slightly concerned and anxious all the time.”

For Matt, it’s hard to go past Humpty: “He’s always smiling!”

Play School has always been at the forefront of diversity and inclusion on screen, promoting diversity and inclusion through play.

It’s what makes the show so trusted and beloved by viewers, big and small, for almost 60 years.



“It’s more than just a job,” Michelle explains.

“This show is more than a television show. It’s a cultural institution.”

