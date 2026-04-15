Meghan Markle is nailing Australian fashion on her trip Down Under – here’s where to shop her looks for less

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Meghan Markle has officially touched down in Melbourne to kick off her non-royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, and she’s already inspiring fashion wishlists.

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Despite only being a few days into the trip, Meghan has been delivering look after impeccable look, wearing gorgeous dresses, skirts and sets by various Australian designers.

But behind every carefully chosen outfit is a price tag that puts most of the pieces firmly out of reach for the average admirer.

But here’s the thing: the look itself is absolutely achievable. Whether it’s the lines of her tailoring, the femininity of her dresses, or the elegance of her style, Meghan’s Australian tour aesthetic is less about the exact labels and more about the principles behind them.

And high street and online retailers have been delivering on those principles for a fraction of the cost.

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We’ve tracked down the best dupes, inspired pieces, and budget-friendly alternatives so you can channel your inner Meghan Markle (without the royal budget).

(Credit: Getty)

To kick off the tour, Meghan and Harry visited Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital where the Duchess donned a stunning sleeveless dress by Australian label Karen Gee.

While the Priscilla Dress retails for $1250, we’ve found some similar, more affordable styles!

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(Credit: Getty)

Her second look included a khaki suede bomber jacket and matching skirt from St. Agni and a taupe knit top from P. Johnson – both Australian brands.

The jacket retails for $999 and the the skirt for $889, while the top is priced at $295. Here are some affordable options:

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