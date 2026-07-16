Is Lisa McCune engaged? Mystery ring sparks speculation

Could wedding bells be on the horizon for beloved Aussie actress Lisa McCune?

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That’s the question fans are asking after the former Blue Heelers favourite was recently spotted arriving at Perth’s His Majesty’s Theatre ahead of the production Steel Magnolias wearing what appeared to be a ring on that finger.

(Credit: Backgrid) (Credit: Backgrid)

The piece could simply be jewellery – or even a prop linked to her theatre role – but the low-key sighting has still sent the rumour mill into overdrive. Eagle-eyed fans are wondering whether the notoriously private star has quietly found love again, and perhaps even become engaged.

Before anyone gets too carried away, however, there has been no confirmation from Lisa that the ring means anything more than a stylish accessory.

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The actress has always kept her romantic life out of the spotlight, particularly after her headline-making relationship with former South Pacific co-star Teddy Tahu Rhodes.

These days, though, the pair share a strong friendship and mutual respect.

Speaking last year, Lisa described Teddy as someone she still deeply values, revealing they remain close despite the ups and downs of their past.

“He’s a very dear friend and I value that relationship very much,” she said.

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Lisa also revealed she wasn’t in a serious relationship at the time, admitting: “I don’t have anybody in my life in a full-time kind of way.”

Those comments have only added to the speculation following the mystery ring sighting.

“Lisa has always done things on her own terms,” one insider says. “If there is someone special in her life, she’s not the type to announce it until she’s ready – if she chooses to announce it at all.”

(Credit: Getty)

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For now, whether the sparkling accessory is a sign she has found love again remains anyone’s guess.

But if Lisa’s own words are anything to go by, she certainly isn’t closing the door on romance. “I will fall in love. I love being in love,” she has said.

And those closest to the star say they would love nothing more than to see her share that happiness with someone special.

“Lisa has such a big heart and she gives so much to the people around her,” a source says. “Everyone who loves her would be thrilled to see her with someone who makes her smile and brings even more joy into her life.”

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A family source adds: “Her children and loved ones just want her to be happy. Lisa deserves all the happiness in the world.”

Meanwhile, another insider tells us Lisa is enjoying life more than ever.

“Lisa is loving life at the moment and is busier than ever, embracing a full and rewarding chapter. When she’s not working, she treasures time with her children, keeping family at the centre of her world. Having someone special in her life would only make this exciting new chapter even more meaningful.”

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