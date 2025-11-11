Martha Stewart’s many secret boyfriends and a recap of her intriguing relationship history

As a businesswoman and media personality, Martha Stewart has lived much of her life in the public eye. But it turns out she has been able to keep her love life relatively private!

When presenting an award to her longtime publicist Susan Magrino, Martha credited Susan for not only helping her to build her business, but for keeping her private life under wraps too.

“There’s also been my boyfriends that she’s kept out of Page Six,” Martha allegedly shared with the audience at the event, per PageSix.

She then added that Susan is the only person who knows all of the names of her past lovers.

So who has Martha Stewart dated? Here’s a recap of her intriguing relationship history…

(Credit: Getty) Charles Simonyi 1993 – 2008 Martha Stewart’s last-known public relationship was with billionaire Microsoft Office creator Charles Simonyi. The pair were together for 15 years – from 1993 to 2008. “We started to go everywhere together. It was a different kind of life,” Martha said in her self-titled documentary of the start of her relationship with Charles. “He had his own jet, he was building a boat in Germany and I started working on the boat with him.” Six months after their split in 2008, Charles became engaged to Lisa Persdotter, the daughter of a Swedish millionaire. “He said, ‘You know, Martha, I’m going to get married … to Lisa,’ I said, ‘Lisa who?’ He hadn’t told me a word,” she explained in Martha. “I thought that was the most horrible thing a person could do. How can a man who spent 15 years with me do that? What a stupid thing to do to someone that you actually care about.” (Credit: Getty) Anthony Hopkins 1990s In 2022, Martha confirmed she dated famous actor Anthony Hopkins in the 1990s, but she had a hard time separating him from his Silence of the Lambs character, Hannibal Lecter. “I have a big, scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on 100 acres in the forest, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there,” Martha revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I couldn’t—all I could think of was him eating, you know…” (Credit: Getty) Mort Zuckerman 1990s Following her split from her first husband Andy, Martha reportedly dated the former CEO of U.S. News & World Report, Mort Zuckerman. Not much is known about their romance, but Martha did refer to him as a “one-time boyfriend” in an article on her website. “All my neighbors came: Billy Joel, Lee Radziwill, and Mort Zuckerman, a one-time boyfriend,” she said, referring to the hosting she used to do at her house. Advertisement (Credit: Getty) Andrew Stewart 1960 – 1987 Martha Stewart has been married once before, to publisher Andrew “Andy” Stewart. The pair met in 1960 and tied the knot a year later in 1961, and were married for 26 years before separating in 1987. Their divorce was finalised in 1990. Martha and Andy share one daughter together, Alexis, who was born in 1965. The former couple no longer keep in touch, with Martha telling People magazine, “I haven’t talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly.”

