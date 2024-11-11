Everyone’s talking about Martha Stewart, here’s why

Martha Stewart has long been celebrated as America’s queen of home decor and holiday recipes.

At 83, she remains iconic for her wit, humour and empire-building success as America’s first self-made female billionaire.

However, her life hasn’t been all perfectly set tables and flawless souffles! The new Netflix documentary Martha covers her storied life, from scandal, prison and personal heartbreak…

COURTROOM CHAOS

Martha’s life took a dramatic turn in 2004 when she faced charges for conspiracy and obstruction of justice related to an insider trading case.

She remembers the courtroom scene vividly, saying, “My daughter, she fainted when they read the verdict. Poor child.”

Her bitterness towards the prosecutors remains clear. “Those prosecutors should have been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high,” she remarks in the documentary, underscoring her belief she was made a public scapegoat.

Martha faced a six-week jury trial. (Image: Netflix)

SHOCKING PRISON LIFE

Serving five months in prison was a humbling experience for the domestic mogul.

Martha kept a detailed diary, recording moments that ranged from demeaning to horrifying and recounts being put in solitary confinement for a day for touching a guard’s chain. She also says she went hours without food or water.



AFFAIRS & INFIDELITY

Martha’s 30-year marriage to Andrew Stewart was marked by both her husband’s infidelities and her own brief encounters.

She recalls a stolen kiss with a stranger during her honeymoon, a gesture she saw as spontaneous rather than disloyal. Andrew’s repeated affairs took their toll, leading to their eventual divorce.

“I thought monogamy was admirable,” she reflects, “but it didn’t save my marriage.”

Martha and Andrew split in 1987 and divorced in 1990. (Image: Netflix)

CELEBRITY SQUABBLES

Martha’s outspoken personality has led to a few feuds over the years. Her public friendship with Snoop Dogg is well-documented, but not all her celebrity relationships have fared as well.

She had a famous falling out with fellow chef Ina Garten, with each offering differing accounts of their split.

And her candid remarks about Ryan Reynolds, “You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life,” have raised a few eyebrows!

