‘Desperate’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to gatecrash royal wedding!

Never leave a fellow crasher behind – it’s the rule Vince Vaughn’s character in Wedding Crashers lived and died by.

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And now, Prince Harry could be invoking the same spirit as he weighs up whether he and wife Meghan decide to do the unthinkable and gatecrash his cousin Peter Phillips’ upcoming wedding!

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“Harry and Meghan have been talking about surprising everyone at the reception and think they’re not going to be turned away if they have Archie and Lilibet with them,” a Montecito sleuth spills.

“Harry’s desperate to speak to his family. And while he’s devastated he hasn’t officially received an invite to Peter’s wedding, rumours are circulating that he’s tempted to simply turn up.”

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With the countdown to the big day firmly on for Peter, 48, and fiancee Harriet Sperling, 45, whose wedding will take place on June 6 in the Cotswolds, a cold war has broken out between the royal cousins, amid rumours Harry, 41, Meghan, 44, and princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have all been nixed from the guest list.

“Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch,” a close friend told the Daily Mail recently. “Peter and Harriet’s wedding is an intimate occasion with their close friends and immediate family around them in the Cotswolds.”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Harry’s cousin-in-law and former friend Mike Tindall, 47, husband of Zara, has weighed into the drama, appearing to mock the prince at an arts and literature festival in Wales. During the panel he said that he had known “Harry, when he was fun”.

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Heartbroken Harry

It’s not the first time Mike has taken a jab at King Charles’ son, describing his behaviour as that of a “bastard” in 2022.

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“Harry’s crushed after Mike’s comments and wants an explanation. Mike was someone he always respected and he’s dreamed of making peace with him one day. He’s shocked Mike would go out of his way to trash him. He can’t believe it.”

However the palace insider adds, “Harry and Meghan would be foolish to try and gatecrash the day. If Mike’s public sledging isn’t a clear enough message, his aunt Anne has sent through a warning to Harry not to mess with her son’s wedding.

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“If Harry and Meghan want Archie and Lilibet to be welcomed into the fold when they’re adults, they need to think carefully about their actions. Anne’s warned Harry the children could turn on him one day.”

Whether Harry shows up or not, the wedding’s already promising to be chaotic. Both Peter and Harriet’s exes have been invited, in a show of blended families, but a lot of Peter’s side don’t want Autumn there.

“That was a brutal divorce and Anne didn’t think she’d ever see him smile again after that. Even though their two daughters are part of the bridal party, it will ruffle feathers if she’s there.”

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