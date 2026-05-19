‘Pressure cooker ready to explode’: The truth behind Harry and Meghan’s eighth wedding anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary this week, but behind the polished Instagram posts, sources say the couple are in rockier waters than ever before.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle watched by millions around the world, but eight years on, the fairytale appears to be fraying at the edges.

(Credit: Getty)

“There’s no doubt they’re at the lowest point in their marriage,” an insider reveals to Woman’s Day. “He’s haemorrhaging his inheritance and not one of their projects has made decent money. It’s a pressure cooker ready to explode.”

The contrast with last year couldn’t be starker. The couple famously snuck off to Arizona for a romantic spa break, sharing sunset strolls and looking every inch the happy couple. This year? Those romantic gestures are nowhere to be seen.

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“There’s very little enthusiasm for doing something with just the two of them,” the source says. “It feels like they’re both relieved to have the kids there to avoid being alone with one another – because they’re not on the same page about most things.”

At the heart of their tension is a bitter disagreement over their children, Archie and Lilibet. Harry has long held firm on keeping the kids out of the spotlight, but Meghan’s recent decision to include them in social media posts – including revealing Lilibet’s location – reportedly sent him over the edge.

“He was furious – now the whole world knows where his daughter is,” the source says.

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(Credit: Getty)

The row is said to have killed any appetite for anniversary romance. “It’s moments like these that the redhead in Harry will have it out with Meghan, so things have been tense between them and neither feel like making romance plans,” the insider adds.

One thing that won’t change, however, is Meghan’s social media game. “Obviously Meghan has all kinds of plans about how she’s going to post about their anniversary this year – that will never change,” the source says. “But everything else is different.”

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