To kick off 2025, Meghan Markle has made a return to Instagram after many years away from the platform.

Advertisement

The update comes after much speculation about the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex rejoining social media.

MEGHAN MARKLES RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM

After marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and becoming an official member of the British royal family, freedoms including a personal Instagram account were limited. But nearly five years are departing the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has made a grand return.

On 1 January 2025, a video of Meghan Markle was published to the social media platform featuring the former actress running on the beach and writing “2025”.

Advertisement

It’s believed that the video was captured by her husband Prince Harry at a beach near their home in Montecito, California.

Her new Instagram handle is simply ‘@meghan’ – an account that has long been suspected to belong to the Duchess of Sussex. The page first emerged in 2022 and was accompanied by an image of a pink dahlia flower as the profile picture. However, along with the new video, Meghan also changed her profile photo to a black-and-white image of herself smiling.

According to People, “Meghan is excited to return to social media as a way to reconnect with communities around the world and share updates about the projects she’s working on, looking to lead by example in demonstrating the potential for social media to bring joy and positive connection.”

(Image: Instagram)

Advertisement

THE LAUNCH OF A NEW BRAND

Back in March 2024, Meghan also launched another Instagram page for her new lifestyle brand, American Rivera Orchard, established in 2024.

Adding further to the mystery was a cryptic video shared to its stories. In the clip, Meghan was seen arranging a bouquet of white roses and cooking in presumably her home kitchen in Montecito. Setting the scene was the song “I Wish You Love” by Nancy Wilson.

Royal watchers have eagerly been waiting for Meghan’s return to social media since way back in August 2022 where she teased the details in an interview.

Advertisement

“Do you want to know a secret?” she asked during her interview with The Cut at the time. “I’m getting back… on Instagram.”

Prior to her marriage to the Duke of Sussex, Meghan enjoyed sharing moments from her daily life on her personal social media page, including yoga, food, hikes, friends and her dog.

However, after she joined the royal family she had to stop posting on her personal Instagram and her blog, The Tig, that was an archive of The Duchess’ resolutions, travel tips, restaurant reviews, hotels and where to shop.

While Meghan loved sharing a glimpse into her personal life, she loved Harry more.

Advertisement

“It was a big adjustment – a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she told the publication.

The couple was married in 2018. (Image: Getty)

Meghan was given permission to join Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William on a pre-existing Instagram account, @KensingtonRoyal in which she had no control over.

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she said.

Advertisement

The couple created their own Instagram account, @sussexroyal in April 2019 and reached one million followers within six hours. However, they have not posted since March 2020 after announcing their departure as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and therefore could no longer use the royal title.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use