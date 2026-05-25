Lady Louise’s surprise friendship with ‘hot’ palace aide as mum eyes bold Meghan move

The man dubbed King Charles’ “hot equerry” has made a reappearance – delighting social media as he chatted happily with the monarch’s niece Lady Louise Windsor on May 15.

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The appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Jonny Thompson to Charles’ inner circle back in 2022 thrilled royal watchers, with the former Queen’s bodyguard thought by many to be a somewhat dashing addition to regal life.

Of course, in 2024 it was announced that Jonny was engaged to be married to his high-society girlfriend Olivia Lewis – but that detail hasn’t stopped social media fans fawning over the palace aide regardless.

Lady Louise and the King’s “hot equerry” happily chatted. (Credit: Getty)

After Jonny was snapped enjoying a surprise chat with Lady Louise, 22, at the recent Royal Windsor Horse Show, admirers took to a dedicated social media page to share their reaction.

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“Omgg, so lucky Lady Louise to have been sitting next to Jonny,” one fan wrote.

“Sooo delightful” wrote another.

Jonny clearly takes his duties very seriously, at one point conversing with Lady Louise’s mum Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, before helping King Charles into his coat.

Sophie, meanwhile, is said to be embarking on a mission of her own behind the scenes – to somehow work a miracle and reunite Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry with Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.

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The revelation comes after insiders claimed there has been a thawing of relations between Prince Harry and his father King Charles.

Jonny, pictured chatting to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, delighted royal watchers when he became part of the King’s inner circle. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s no secret that Charles wants a truce between these four and Sophie is on a mission to make it happen,” a source tells Woman’s Day, adding that Sophie’s loyalty lies with the Crown and Charles, but she’s always been very fond of Harry

“Her kids adore him too, and when Sophie met Meghan, they got along beautifully, she took a shine to her. She remembers the times when Kate and Megan were actually very close and thinks it could be the first step towards the end of all their problems if they could find some common ground again.”

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The insider explains that as Sophie is “so well-loved” by senior royals, it makes her “very well-positioned” to make a difference.

Sophie is said to be on a mission to heal the rift between Harry and Meghan and Kate and William. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s a delicate situation so it has to be done in baby steps and right now she’s testing the waters with various members of the Firm, trying to get a feel for how she could help to heal this rift,” the source adds.

“Sophie’s word carries a lot of weight so the hope is that she can make some headway with arranging a meet-up between Kate and Meghan.

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“She’ll need William’s stamp of approval, which is going to be an uphill battle but she insists she’s up for the challenge.”

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