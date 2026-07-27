Confessions from a yacht chef to the rich

Lisa Mead, 57, from Brisbane, Qld, shares her story below…

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It had been another busy night in the restaurant when my boyfriend, Peter, suggested, “Why don’t we get jobs on a private charter yacht in the Caribbean?”

It sounded irresistible.

I barely knew one end of a boat from the other but, aged 27, I took the plunge.

While he cooked, I mixed drinks and served food.

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Although Peter and I broke up, I loved the lifestyle at sea.

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Me during downtime on Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands, enjoying a massage and swim at the pool. (Image: Supplied)

The following year, I nabbed my first cheffing position aboard an opulent 86-foot catamaran.

Sailing the bright blue waters, I had the time of my life making delicious meals for our wealthy guests.

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Once, while working on a private yacht for some Texans, I received a request for uni – a Japanese dish made with sea urchin.

They’d got the idea after spotting the spiky creatures while anchored off Peter Island in the Virgin Islands.

“Lisa, you like swimming and snorkelling…” one of them drawled.

Without a second thought, I slipped into my swimmers and dived overboard.

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Now I share my adventures on a podcast, Tales from a Luxury yacht chef. (Image: Supplied)

When it comes to the mega-rich, whatever the guest wants the guest gets, was my mantra!

I’ve been asked for fresh barramundi or kangaroo – ingredients I don’t tend to carry!

Thankfully, I know an onshore agent who can deliver anything to the middle of the ocean, within hours.

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Over my 28-year career, I’ve hosted many celebrities.

I was belting out Summer Nights when Olivia Newton-John wandered into the galley and joined in for a verse!

Pinch me, I thought, relishing the special moment.

A Charcuterie Board for US guests on board a luxury yacht in the Caribbean. (Image: Supplied)

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On another cruise, John Travolta requested a cheeseburger at 3am.

As I flipped patties, we nattered away about all the places we’d sailed to.

But sea life hasn’t been without its challenges.

Once, while anchored off a Caribbean island, pirates in a dingy charged towards our boat waving machetes.

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I was standing on deck with the crew at the time and we were all worried sick.

Thankfully, our seasoned captain knew what to do.

Petit Mango, dark chocolate and creme panna cotta desserts on board a luxury yacht in the Caribbean. (Image: Supplied)

“There’s crew armed with pretty big guns below deck,” he bluffed.

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As the pirates thought about it, he added, “Look, I’ve got a whole box here of ice-cold beers. What if I give you those instead?”

I was so relieved that his bravado – and the beers – sent them packing.

Now, I’ve turned my many tales into a podcast and I’ve published a book, Fine Dining Made Easy: Galley Gourmet with Chef Lisa Mead.

I’m still an in-demand chef and have no plans to stop this adventure anytime soon!

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