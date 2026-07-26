‘The headline I hate reading about myself’: Ally Langdon opens up about her TV career

Last year, A Current Affair‘s Ally Langdon and fellow TV WEEK Gold Logie nominee Lisa Millar joked about their “one-off moments” being up for television’s top gong and how they would enjoy the occasion together.

“And here we both are, back again and very excited and honoured to be included on the list,” Ally, 47, tells TV WEEK.

Ally accepts her Silver Logie at last year’s awards. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

She says it’s “lovely” to see fellow journalist Lisa “dressed up” again for the Logies.

“We normally see each other at our worst, where you’ve been in a crisis somewhere on the other side of the world and you’re a week in with no sleep,” Ally says. “And Lisa’s just got this enthusiasm where she loves everything in life.”

As well as being up for Gold, Ally is nominated for the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter, which she won last year, while ACA is nominated for Best Current Affairs Program and Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report for the story ‘Fighting Back’.

ACA host Ally is one of the most popular personalities on television.

How did the Nine Network personality feel when she found out she was nominated for Gold again?

“My first thought was: ‘Am I going to have to do one of those photo shoots where I’m totally outside my comfort zone and wear high heels and pretend I know what to do in front of a stills camera?’” Ally jokes.

“But it’s nice to be thrown out of your comfort zone. Even sitting here now, I’m very envious that you’re asking the questions and that I’m not getting to do it.

“I love that [the nominees’] journeys through TV land have been very, very different. But we are all here representing fantastic teams back at the office.”

Ally says A Current Affair gets results for Aussies. (Credit: Paul Suesse)

Racing for Gold along with Ally and Lisa are Julia Morris, Poh Ling Yeow, Robert Irwin, Sam Pang and Todd Woodbridge.

By any measure, it’s been a huge year for Ally. Her Gold nomination takes in her tireless work as host of ACA, The Great Debate, Election 2025: Australia Decides, Winter Olympic Games 2026 and Parental Guidance. And while she admits it might make her sound daggy, Ally loves her job.

“I understand that what a privilege that is and how many people don’t love their job,” she says.

Known as a compassionate presenter, there is, however, one headline Ally hates reading about herself: “I get emotional.” Because as much as the ACA presenter wears her heart on her sleeve and breaks down in tears, she never wants her feelings to distract from someone else’s story.

“You don’t want to become the story,” Ally says. “I’m mindful of trying to control [my emotions]. But, you know, I’m human.”

Ally and Professor Richard Scolyer, who passed away earlier this year. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year, Ally presented ACA’s heartfelt tribute to cancer researcher Professor Richard Scolyer, following his three-year battle with glioblastoma. Throughout it all, Ally says Richard remained positive.

“He always had things to look forward to,” Ally says. “And I truly believe that that’s a great part of why he fought as hard as he did.”

Right up until he passed away, Ally thought Richard might have “another miracle in his back pocket”. His death, she says, “still came as a shock because he defied expectations at every turn”.

“I thought maybe he had another one in him,” she says.

Over the course of many ACA stories, the pair developed a keen friendship, and Ally is quick to praise Richard’s pioneering work.

“He could not ever take a compliment,” she says of the late professor. “He would always say it’s not about him, it’s the team.

“It wasn’t about glory or fame for him. It was about finding a cure and better treatments. He was an honest, humble hero and I feel very proud we were able to show the world Richard over so many stories over the years.”

Ally enjoys some time fishing away from ACA. (Credit: Instagram)

Ally says people are “quick to knock” the Nine Network current affairs program, but it has a dedicated viewership – and even some unexpected fans.

“I sat next to (Powderfinger singer) Bernard Fanning and his family at a Coldplay concert,” she says. “He was saying he loved A Current Affair and he rattled off all these stories that we’d done recently.”

The presenter is also fiercely proud of the hard work ACA does in getting results for everyday Aussies.

“People underestimate our show,” she says. “The other day, there was an NDIS story and they wouldn’t pay for a lift. But a lift company came to us and said, ‘We’ll do it for free.’

“And there was a guy who’d been living without power for two months because it was a $15,000 job to fix it, and a couple of tradies saw it and they came around on a Saturday, donated their time and fixed it. We seriously care about getting results for people.”

ACA’s powerful Logie-nominated story ‘Fighting Back’ detailed the horrific experience of two Sydney women, Chloe Paul and Christine Campeau, who were attacked in their apartment building by a stranger, disgraced dentist Steven Lin. Police eventually fatally shot him.

@acurrentaffair9 By just going about their normal day, these Aussie animals are helping protect us and their wild mates at the same time. Find out more TONIGHT at 7pm on 9ACA. ♬ original sound – A Current Affair

“He attacked Christine first and what she did in that moment to save her own life was not to scream, but say just quietly, ‘Please stop now,’” Ally explains. “And then he broke into Chloe’s apartment. He didn’t even speak to her, but she kicked him in the balls.

“And I remember we asked Christine when did she feel safe? And she said, ‘When I heard the gunshot.’ There was so much power in that moment.”

With her her fellow Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter nominee Sarah Abo’s seat up for grabs at Today as she is on maternity leave, there are rumours Ally could re-join the show. But she sets the record straight here…

“You think I should do both ends of the day?” she says. “I have a very understanding husband, but if I’m like, ‘Babe, I’m not going to be there for witching hour at dinner time nor am I going to be there to hassle the kids to get dressed for school and make lunch boxes’, I think I know where that would end up.”

Ally’s husband, journalist Michael Willesee Jr, son of late ACA host Mike Willesee, is incredibly proud of his wife because he sees how hard she works. And, while their children, son Mack and daughter Scout, are happy for their mum in their own way, they can also be her harshest critics.

Ally is looking forward to catching up with Lisa Millar at the Logies. (Credit: Paul Suesse)

“I don’t think the kids could care less [about the Logie nominations],” Ally says with a laugh. “Last year, Scout was like, ‘Mum, did you get a trophy?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, over there.’”

After Ally pointed out her Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter Logie, she says Scout pointed out: “So, not the Gold one.”

Well, there’s always this year.

TV WEEK Logie Awards 2026 airs Sunday, August 16 on Channel Seven and 7Plus.