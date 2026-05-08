‘This is bad’: Robert Irwin reveals his embarrassing moment with King Charles

Robert Irwin has opened up about a cringeworthy encounter he once had with King Charles as a kid – and it’s one he’s never shared before.

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Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 22-year-old wildlife warrior was asked to share an embarrassing story and he didn’t hold back.

“I’ve never really told this one. This is bad,” he told host Jimmy Fallon, before revealing he once spilled orange juice across the table directly at the King of England during a lunch. Somehow, Charles managed to stay dry.

Staff quickly swooped in and replaced the drink with a brand new, full pitcher. Problem solved – or so it seemed. Five minutes later, Robert knocked that one over too.

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“They bring me another pitcher of orange juice, full to the brim. I did it again, five minutes later,” he said.

Jimmy burst out laughing and Robert took it in good humour, but admitted the moment stung – especially given what his mum Terri had always told him growing up.

“She would always say to me, ‘Robert, if you were dining with royalty, you wouldn’t spill. So just treat it like you’re always dining with royalty,'” he said.

(Credit: Getty)

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Robert didn’t put an exact date on the story, but the most likely occasion was back in 2018, when then-Prince Charles made a visit to Lady Elliot Island off the coast of Queensland.

He spent the day with the Irwin family – Robert, Terri, and Bindi – for a meeting focused on marine conservation and the future of the Great Barrier Reef. The group also got to spend time with baby sea turtles during the visit.

Robert was just 14 years old at the time. He described the experience as one he was “truly honoured” to be part of, and was excited to meet someone so passionate about conservation.

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