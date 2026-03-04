Nicole Kidman reunites with “crush” Jimmy Fallon for first interview since Keith Urban divorce

It was a reunion years in the making.

Fresh from finalising her divorce from Keith Urban in September, Nicole Kidman made her highly anticipated return to late-night television – choosing none other than her longtime “almost romance,” Jimmy Fallon, for the occasion.

(Credit: Getty)

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, marking her first sit-down interview in months and her first visit to the program in over four years.

If there was any awkwardness lingering from their famously cringeworthy past, it certainly didn’t show.

A newly single Nicole, 58, appeared radiant as she greeted Jimmy, teasing him about the time that had passed since they’d last shared the stage. Jimmy, clearly thrilled to have her back, joked that he’d happily host her every month if she’d agree.

The pair quickly slipped into their easy rhythm, chatting about Nicole’s latest television project, Scarpetta, before she hinted she’d be returning soon to discuss the sequel to Practical Magic. With a grin, she promised there may even be “midnight margaritas” involved next time – a nod to fans who know the cult classic well.

Of course, no Jimmy-Nicole reunion would be complete without recalling the story that made their dynamic legendary.

During a 2015 appearance on the show, Nicole stunned audiences by revealing that what Jimmy once believed was a casual industry meeting at his apartment had, in her mind, been a date.

At the time, Jimmy assumed a mutual friend was arranging a potential work discussion about Bewitched. Nicole, however, had shown up harbouring a crush.

According to her now-iconic retelling, Jimmy barely spoke, popped on a video game and left her sitting in silence – leading her to conclude there was “no chemistry” whatsoever.

Jimmy, blindsided by the revelation on live television, could hardly contain his shock at learning he had unknowingly fumbled a chance with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The moment quickly became late-night folklore. Jimmy later admitted the exchange was completely unscripted and just as mortifying for him as it was for her.

And the missed opportunity didn’t end there.

(Credit: Getty)

Nicole returned to the show in 2016 and revealed there had been a second near-miss at a party hosted by director David Fincher. She claimed she had waited – hopefully – for Jimmy to ask for her number. He never did.

At the time, her then-husband Keith delivered a surprise on-air serenade, walking out with a guitar and planting a kiss on Nicole in front of a stunned Jimmy.

Jimmy has since explained that nerves – not indifference – were to blame. Speaking in later interviews, he described being overwhelmed by Nicole’s presence and attempting to remain professional rather than flirtatious.

Life, of course, moved on for both of them. Jimmy married film producer Nancy Juvonen in 2007, and they share two daughters.

Nicole wed Keith in 2006 in Sydney and together they raised two daughters before confirming their split last year. She is also mother to two adult children from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

