Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s $14 million real estate chaos exposes tell-tale pattern

Lleyton and Bec Hewitt are once again on the market, with the golden couple listing their luxury Sydney home for $14 million after buying it three years ago.

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According to realestate.com.au, the Hewitt’s paid $10.3m in September 2023 for the six-bedroom, four-bathroom home that sits on five acres and has four car spots, a pool and “a championship-sized tennis court”.

If it feels like the Hewitts are always packing cardboard boxes, it’s because they are. Sources close to the family have exposed a glaring pattern: they no sooner settle into new digs before they have the place back on the market within three to five years.

“Whenever they’re about to set flight again, they sell up,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

And the proof is very much in the real estate trail left by the couple over the last two decades.

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Inside Lleyton and Bec Hewitt’s property extravaganza: ‘It’s been musical houses for years!’

Lleyton and Bec Hewitt have become quite the property moguls over the years. (Credit: Instagram)

In 2014 Lleyton’s much-loved Adelaide digs in West Lakes sold a loss after being on the market for almost five years. First listed at the end of 2008 for $2.9 – $3.4 million, it sold over five years later for around $2.5 million.

The couple offloaded their Sydney Palm Beach mansion the same year, as they were permanently based in the Bahamas.

“By 2017 they’d decided to sell up there and return to Australia – it’s been a case of musical houses for years!” our insider says.

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“They only bought their luxury Glenhaven home, a sprawling estate in one of Sydney’s most sought after areas in The Hills District,and it’s already back up for sale,” the source explains.

“[Then] they purchased their luxury Queensland beach digs in swanky Burleigh Heads the same year, and sold at the beginning of 2025.”

There was also the sale of their Toorak home in Melbourne for a staggering $15.2 million in 2021.

Lleyton and Bec with 17-year-old son Cruz. (Credit: Getty)

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Bec left dealing with housing ‘fallout’ as Lleyton jets off

Every time the real estate sign goes up, the family structure reportedly breaks down, with this latest sudden sell-off meaning Bec and Lleyton are likely living apart again.

While Lleyton jets off for his demanding commentary commitments with Channel 9 and the UK’s BBC for Wimbledon with 17-year-old son Cruz set to go with him, Bec is left to deal with the fallout.

“Bec is left packing up another house,” the source says, noting that Bec’s biggest priority is to shield her daughters Mia and Ava from the continuous chaos.

With oldest daughter Mia, 20, trying to break into the local music scene, and youngest daughter Ava, 15, navigating her crucial final years of high school while also launching her own TV career, Bec is anchoring herself in Sydney.

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Mia Hewitt is an up-and-coming musician who often plays in Sydney. (Credit: Instagram)

While some don’t understand the couple’s “unorthodox” choice to live on opposite sides of the world, sources insist the arrangement works for them. “Lleyton entirely trusts Bec to handle the heavy lifting of moving their lives,” our source says. “And Bec supports the fact that Lleyton almost loves commentating on tennis as much as he loved playing.”

So where will the pair buy next? Insiders speculate an overseas home may be added to their portfolio if Lleyton and Cruz continue to tour the tennis circuit together, but the also believe the couple will buy again in Sydney.

“Lleyton will have a plan and before long we’ll no doubt find out they’ve bought another place,” they said. “[It’ll] likely be Sydney. because of Ava’s schooling, and Mia making her name in the local music scene.”

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