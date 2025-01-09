Bec and Lleyton Hewitt are one of Australia’s favourite celebrity couples, but they’re also relatively private.

Advertisement

However, we’ve been given a glimpse inside their life as they’ve just listed their luxurious Gold Coast holiday home for sale.

(Credit: Domain)

ON THE MARKET

Bec and Lleyton Hewitt are the current owners of a Palm Springs-inspired new-build, dubbed The Palms, in Burleigh Heads, Queensland.

However, the couple have put their Gold Coast property on the market for a pretty $5.1 million.

Advertisement

The four-bedroom coastal home has an open floor plan, three bathrooms, six-metre-high ceilings, brass accents, and natural feature stone walls.

It has also been dubbed a true “entertainer’s delight” as the backyard features a sunken fireplace as well as a glass-edged pool.

The Hewitts originally purchased the property in 2021 for $4.3 million, and the house “almost broke the internet” after it went viral. It was one of the most-searched houses on Domain that year.

The house has been described as a modern-coastal barn. (Credit: Three Birds Renovations)

Advertisement

WHERE DO BEC AND LLEYTON HEWITT LIVE?

After stints in the Bahamas, Melbourne and Sydney’s eastern suburbs, Bec and Lleyton Hewitt headed back to the Hills District in NSW in 2023 after dropping a cool $10.3 million on a mortgage-free resort-style, six-bedroom estate in the semi-rural suburb of Glenhaven.

“I’m a Sydney girl, I love Sydney,” Bec previously said.

Nearly eight years after they sold their $5 million compound in the neighbouring suburb of Kenthurst, the Hewitts and their three kids, Mia, Cruz, and Ava, have savoured being back in their old community and close to Bec’s family.

Bec’s former Home And Away co-star Lynne McGranger is also a neighbour.

Advertisement

Since they’ve returned to the area, the family of five have no doubt been making the most of their designer digs.

“The house is tucked away on a quiet, dead-end road in a sleepy suburb, which will give them a bit more privacy,” a local insider said.

Sitting on just over two hectares and located behind commanding gates, the luxury home features an out-of-this-world outdoor living area that comes complete with a spacious open-living areas, stunning pool and, of course, a tennis court.

There’s also a guest cottage, office, cabana and storage barn on the sprawling property.

Advertisement

Castle Towers is ten minutes down the road, Bec and Lleyton will no doubt pop in to their local mall for Christmas and back-to-school shopping. (Credit: Getty)

Inside, there are soaring ceilings, an adult retreat for Bec and Lleyton, a gym, a “boy’s club” room – where Lleyton and son Cruz can hang out – and even a secret room hidden in the loft, should a family member want some peace and quiet.

After selling their Melbourne mansion in the ritzy suburb of Toorak for $16 million in 2021, there was no mortgage required for the Hewitts’ impressive new pad.

Bec and Lleyton bought the luxury home from former rugby league champion Nathan Hindmarsh and his interior designer wife Bonnie Hindmarsh, the co-founder of Three Birds Renovations, which overhauled the property in 2018.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use