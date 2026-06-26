‘Audiences love him’: Surprise pick for Karl’s ‘poisoned chalice’ Today gig 

The rumour mill at Nine is in overdrive as the network plans for the future of the Today show, with Nine and Karl Stefanovic announcing earlier today that they’ve parted ways.

Advertisement

With Sarah Abo set for maternity leave, the network is now facing a massive headache: who can step into the shoes of Karl and Sarah and retain audience interest?

Nine has cut ties with Karl after his controversial interview with far-right figure Tommy Robinson for his independent podcast The Karl Stefanovic Show. In a statement to Woman’s Day, a Nine spokesperson said: “The Karl Stefanovic Show is a completely independent production. Nine has no involvement, including in the guest selection and other editorial processes. However, Nine is taking this matter seriously.”

On Friday morning, Sarah Abo and Karl’s fill-in Tom Steinfort, announced Karl will no longer be with the Today show, while Karl took to YouTube to also announce his departure.

Now industry insiders have blown the lid off the network’s top considerations for Karl’s replacement, revealing a shortlist packed with fan favourites. But, in more impending dramas for the scorned brand, it may come down to who will become the most economical option for a network that sources say is on “life support”.

Advertisement

Karl has been co-host of Today for 21 years. (Credit: Nine)

At the top of Nine’s wish list is NRL’s main man James “Brace” Bracey. The 41-year-old father-of-two is a golden boy in the eyes of network heavyweights, but there may be one logistical problem: Brace’s unrelenting footy schedule.

“His schedule during the footy season from March to October is really hectic, and he would have to give up almost all his NRL commitments if he is appointed Karl’s replacement,” the source reveals.

Money and lifestyle may also play a huge factor for James, who loves the way his current job takes him all around the country with his great mate Andrew ‘Joey’ Johns.

Advertisement

“He already earns close to $500k, and it appears they [the network] are trying to avoid paying enormous salaries like they did with Karl,” the network insider says. “He also may be a little too ‘sporty’ for the role. When hard news breaks, he’s not as comfortable in the coverage as he is on the sidelines at the footy.”

On the news side of things, Nine News Melbourne co-presenter Tom Steinfort may just be the safe, professional set of hands the network needs after the Karl controversies.

Tom Steinfort could be the safe option Nine needs. (Credit: Nine)

“He’s likeable and an excellent frontline news man but he’s settled in Melbourne where he and co-anchor Alicia Loxley are smashing the ratings in the primetime 6pm bulletin,” a network insider says. “But with Sarah’s leave looming, whoever they replace Karl with can’t be on a trial basis, which is why they may just lure Tom back. He’s a solid choice, and they would only have to pay him around $600k, which is a whole lot less than Karl’s rumoured millions.”

Advertisement

One source believes there’s a “poisoned chalice” effect with the Today show that may turn talent off, pointing out many big names may not want to lose the weekly ratings war against Sunrise.

But one man that could be up for the challenge is beloved tennis star turned broadcaster Todd Woodbrige.

“Todd is great at jumping in if they need a last-minute fill-in,” the network insider says. “Network bosses love him and with the Olympics now with the Nine Network, having him at the desk is a solid choice. He’s very liked and is an incredibly hard worker.”

But like James Bracey, Todd isn’t a news anchor. “He just doesn’t have that sort of cut through but he’s such a nice bloke, and the audience love him,” the source continues.

Advertisement

Wildcard names like weatherman Tim Davies or Finance Editor Chris Kohler could also be eyeing off the plum brekkie gig as a way to step up the Nine ranks.

“They would be the most practical replacements, because they’d be the cheapest option,” the source concludes bluntly. “Nine is on life support.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.