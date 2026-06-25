Weekly Horoscope: June 29 – July 5, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

There’s a lot going on in your life – expect change to be about the only constant! However, right now, you also need to really think about your finances. Setting aside something for a rainy day is wise.

★ It’s your annual chance to really get yourself sorted out in terms of cash.

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

If you’ve been feeling stretched and at the end of your tether, that can stop now. The sun is making its annual move back into your sign ahead of your birthday. You should feel revitalised and energised at the moment. You also have the attention of someone quite interesting!

★ You’re in the spotlight.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

You’re about to move into one of the best cycles you’ve been in for a long time. But don’t panic if you don’t feel it straightaway. For the coming four weeks, a bit of introspection could end up seeing you feeling luckier than ever.

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★ Take time out!

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

The coming week (and month) can be a very sociable time for you, so get out there, especially if you’ve been feeling isolated at all. It’s a really good time to reconnect with people you care about, and who care about you.

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★ It’s a good time to look up an old friend.

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

How ambitious are you feeling? If you want to make your mark professionally, this is the time to focus on a strategy. Hard work from the past could start to pay off now. Who knows, you might even become the office star!

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★ Focus on what you want to be known for.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

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If ever there was a time to get away from it all, this is it. A trip away or a course of study could expand your mind in ways that might surprise you. Once you do that, healing any fractured relationships will be even easier.

★ If you’ve been having a rough time, focus on the good things in life.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

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After a month of focusing on your most important relationships, it’s time to take things a bit deeper. Sex and money are highlighted for you now and in the coming four weeks. What do you want to achieve? What’s working and what’s not?

★ Get honest about what really matters to you.

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

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Before too long, there’s a pretty good chance that your love life is going to be a little bit confusing or strange. So use this week to shore up any important relationships. Let people know how you feel in the nicest possible way.

★ Love with an open heart.

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

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Use this week to think about your daily life and how well and functionally it’s running. Where you know there is room for improvement, this is the time to focus on implementing the changes that need to be made. This includes thinking about your wellbeing and mental health!

★ De-stress!

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

After a spell thinking about home and family, your attention is likely to shift this week. The good news is it’s going to move towards a focus on good times, romance, creativity and kids (your own or someone else’s).

★ If you don’t make time for fun in your life, who will?

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Now is the time for you to focus on your home and family. Even if you have big ambitions, take some time out to give your personal life the nurturing it needs. You only get the chance to do this once a year, so grab it.

★ Family first!

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

If you don’t tell people what you want, it’s easy for misunderstandings to happen. So, use this week to improve your communication skills. Think things through and make sure you’re not giving out mixed messages. Positive thinking is your superpower now.

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★ Expect good things.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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