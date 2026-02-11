Nicole Kidman Stars in Scarpetta: Prime Video’s new gripping crime series, explained

In Nicole Kidman’s latest foray into TV, the Oscar winner takes on the role of a fictional medical examiner whose past comes back to haunt – or should that be taunt? – her.

Today, audiences were given the first in-depth look into Scarpetta with the release of the first trailer. The adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s popular crime novel series centres around Dr Kay Scarpetta (played by Nicole Kidman). And it’s clear that this crime-drama is going to have us on the edge of our seats!

Returning to her career as chief medical officer in her hometown, Dr Kay Scarpetta (Nicole Kidman) is confronted with demons from her past. (Credit: Connie Chornuk/Prime)

What is Scarpetta about?

Going far beyond the crime scene, the series is a multi-layered examination of modern forensic investigation.

It explores the psychological intricacies of the investigators and the perpetrators, as Dr Kay Scarpetta gives a voice to her victims.

“I came back to this job because I didn’t like the way I left things last time around,” Scarpetta says. “Is it a second chance, or am I just looking to mess myself up again?”

After the discovery of five bodies in two and half months, detectives are convinced they have a serial killer on their hands.

Dubbed ‘Our Lady Of The Train Tracks’, the latest victim shares the same head wounds as another. Coincidence? The chief medical examiner thinks not.

But for Scarpetta, it hits even closer to home.

Scarpetta tells former detective Pete Marino (Bobby Cannavale) there are “too many commonalities” in this latest murder for it not to be linked to one from her past. (Credit: Connie Chornuk/Prime)

What is Scarpetta so afraid of?

Scarpetta previously turned her back on her profession after her career-making case 28 years ago proved to be her undoing. Now, she’s plunged back into the thick of it with this eerily similar case.

“This case and my first one… there are too many commonalities for them not to be connected,” she tells former detective and friend Pete Marino (played by Bobby Cannavale).

And he clearly shares her concerns.

“If it’s the same person…” Scarpetta begins. “…then we better run and never look back,” Pete finishes her thought.

Told between two timelines – the late 1990s and the present day – Rosy McEwen plays a young Scarpetta, with Jake Cannavale as a young Pete. (Credit: Connie Chornuk/Prime)

Terrified and concerned for her safety, we’re left to wonder what exactly it is about this case that could have such an effect on the hardy medical examiner.

Indeed, FBI profiler Benton Wesley (played by Simon Baker) asks the same thing. “What happened with that case that made you so afraid for it to come back into question?”

The action unfolds across two timelines – the late ’90s and the present day, when Scarpetta returns to her hometown to resume her old position.

Along with navigating a complicated murder case, she’s confronted with difficult family dynamics and long-held professional grudges.

Ariana DeBose also joins the cast, as Scarpetta’s niece, who clearly also has a history with Pete. (Credit: Connie Chornuk/Prime)

Who stars in Scarpetta?

A killer cast leads must-see whodunnit Scarpetta.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays Kay’s older sister, Dorothy Farinelli, and Ariana DeBose is Dorothy’s daughter, Lucy Farinelli-Watson. They join Nicole Kidman, Bobby Cannavale and Aussie Simon Baker.

Sosie Bacon, Mike Vogel and Hunter Parrish also appear. Meanwhile, Bobby’s eldest son Jake Cannavale – with ex-wife Jenny Lumet – plays the younger version of his character Pete .

Rosy McEwen (The Alienist, Black Mirror) portrays a young Kay Scarpetta.

Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Scarpetta’s older sister Dorothy, while Aussie Simon Baker is FBI profiler Benton Wesley. (Credit: Connie Chornuk/Prime)

Where can I watch Scarpetta?

Scarpetta premieres Wednesday March 11 exclusively on Prime Video.

