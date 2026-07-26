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Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught reveals the one factor which will decide the Lego Masters: Bricktacular grand finale

Battle of the bricks.
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Every year, returning Lego Masters contestants wow viewers with their spectacular builds. While this season has been no different, judge Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught admits one team was requested by fans more than any other to return — and hints at the deciding factor that will determine who takes out the competition.

“Jackson and Alex are the most requested team,” Brickman, 53, tells TV WEEK. “They have a very unique style of building. To add chocolate sprinkles, Fleur brings a different set of skills to the team. She understands colour and is one of the hardest-working contestants in the show’s history.”

Ryan Brickman McNaught smiling for the camera.
Brickman reveals what it takes to win Lego Masters. (Credit: CH9)

Having won the competition twice already, Jackson and Alex T enter the Jurassic Park-themed finale with plenty of experience. But Brickman warns their fellow finalists have every chance of causing an upset.

Gabby, Oskari and Aura are very different people from three different walks of life. That’s their secret sauce. There’s nothing they can’t figure out.

“Then Trent, Felix and Alex G are a great trio,” he adds. “Trent always finds ways to incorporate some sort of awesome character. Felix keeps everything structured and on track. Alex G is the storytelling guru. She comes up with those fun stories that make builds interesting.”

With all three teams bringing something different to the finale, Brickman believes the win will be decided by one issue.

Jackson, Alex and Fleur on set of the finale of Lego Masters: Bricktacular.
Jack and Alex are the most requested to return team to the series. (Credit: CH9/NIGEL WRIGHT)

“The hardest part of the show is the time limit,” he warns. “With infinite time, they would get everything just right. The show forces you to think about timing and what you can deliver, which is really difficult.”

With 12 hours to create and build a spectacular dinosaur moment from the Jurassic World era they’ve been assigned – sea, land or air – the stakes have never been higher.

Who will walk away with the trophy and $100,000 prize?

The Lego Masters: Bricktacular finale airs on Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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