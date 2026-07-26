Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught reveals the one factor which will decide the Lego Masters: Bricktacular grand finale

Every year, returning Lego Masters contestants wow viewers with their spectacular builds. While this season has been no different, judge Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught admits one team was requested by fans more than any other to return — and hints at the deciding factor that will determine who takes out the competition.

“Jackson and Alex are the most requested team,” Brickman, 53, tells TV WEEK. “They have a very unique style of building. To add chocolate sprinkles, Fleur brings a different set of skills to the team. She understands colour and is one of the hardest-working contestants in the show’s history.”

Brickman reveals what it takes to win Lego Masters. (Credit: CH9)

Having won the competition twice already, Jackson and Alex T enter the Jurassic Park-themed finale with plenty of experience. But Brickman warns their fellow finalists have every chance of causing an upset.

“Gabby, Oskari and Aura are very different people from three different walks of life. That’s their secret sauce. There’s nothing they can’t figure out.

“Then Trent, Felix and Alex G are a great trio,” he adds. “Trent always finds ways to incorporate some sort of awesome character. Felix keeps everything structured and on track. Alex G is the storytelling guru. She comes up with those fun stories that make builds interesting.”

With all three teams bringing something different to the finale, Brickman believes the win will be decided by one issue.

Jack and Alex are the most requested to return team to the series. (Credit: CH9/NIGEL WRIGHT)

“The hardest part of the show is the time limit,” he warns. “With infinite time, they would get everything just right. The show forces you to think about timing and what you can deliver, which is really difficult.”

With 12 hours to create and build a spectacular dinosaur moment from the Jurassic World era they’ve been assigned – sea, land or air – the stakes have never been higher.

Who will walk away with the trophy and $100,000 prize?

The Lego Masters: Bricktacular finale airs on Sunday at 7pm on the Nine Network and 9Now.