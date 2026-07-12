EXCLUSIVE: Lego Masters Australia in turmoil as US looks to poach host Hamish Blake – and a huge name is set to replace him

Shockwaves are hitting Lego Masters Australia as rumours click into place that long-time host Hamish Blake is preparing to step away from the hit series in order to host the US version!

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“US executives are chomping at the bit to get Hamish over to host,” a source spills to Woman’s Day.

Is Hamish Blake leaving Lego Masters Australia? (Channel Nine)

“There’s a real feeling Hamish has got that rare mix of charm and controlled chaos the US struggles to manufacture. They’ve looked at the Aussie Lego Masters and realised the magic isn’t just the bricks – it’s the tone, and Hamish is a huge part of that.”

While the US acknowledge switching out their current host with Hamish “wouldn’t be a simple handover”, they believe the beloved comedian, 44, has the chops to win over American viewers, just like Robert Irwin has.

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“Hamish can absolutely win them over—probably quicker than people expect,” adds the spy. “Robert won America over by being effortlessly wholesome—Hamish would do it by being effortlessly ridiculous in the best way.”

Sophie Monk would be a shoe-in to replace Hamish if he decides to go to the US (Channel Nine)

If Hamish was to make the big move overseas, insiders say Aussie execs would no doubt be scrambling to find a big name to replace him. Thankfully for them however, they may not need to search far.

“Sophie Monk would be a natural fit,” the source explains. “She’s quick, funny, and not afraid to lean into the madness when things go off-script.”

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