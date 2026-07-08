Terri Irwin’s strict dating rules for Robert exposed as he steps out with rumoured girlfriend

Wildlife Warrior Robert Irwin has been spotted out and about again with rumoured girlfriend Ashleigh Scully, amid rumours that the 22-year-old is feeling the pressures of his international fame.

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Stepping out in New York, with Ashleigh remaining a few subtle strides behind him, Robert was all smiles as he arrived at Hulu Studio.

Rumours first surfaced that Robert and American wildlife photographer and conservationist Ashleigh, 24, were officially an item after years of friendship after they first connected through National Geographic’s youth community.

And while the budding new romance should be an exciting time in the Aussie star’s life, sources claim that Robert has become increasingly cautious about who he can trust, fearing information from his inner circle keeps leaking, especially as all eyes turn to his private life.

Security for Robert has ramped up as his fame increases. (Credit: Getty)

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In a bid to protect Robert and the family name, an insider tells Woman’s Day that Terri Irwin has taken her role of protective mother to a “whole new level”.

“Word is she has drawn up a set of dating rules for Robert, now one of the hottest names on the planet. Behind the gates of Australia Zoo, there’s even a running joke that anyone who dates Robert is really dating Terri too,” the insider spills.

“There’s also talk that any serious partner may need to sign a family NDA and be open to spending their life at Australia Zoo. It’s less romance, more recruitment.”

As Robert’s profile continues to rise, sources say Terri has gone into ‘Kris Jenner’ mode.

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“It’s as much about protecting the brand as it is about protecting her son,” the insider says. “Robert is said to find it intense but understands the intent behind it.”

Ashleigh Scully is making a name for herself as a wildlife photographer. (Credit: Instagram)

It was previously reported in the Daily Mail that while the Irwin family isn’t questioning Ashleigh or her intentions, they’re concerned that Robert is moving too fast.

“They think she seems lovely and can completely understand why he’s so taken with her,” a source told the Mail. “Their concern is more that he’s already racing ahead and making all sorts of plans when the relationship is still very new.”

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Previously, Robert has opened up about wanting a romance like his parents – and he may have even predicted his current American girlfriend!

“My mum and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that’s also how my sister met her husband,” he explained of his parents, Steve and Terrie Irwin, and his sister Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell, in a 2025 interview with People.

“I’ve been saying, when is that going to happen for me?!” he added.

“I look at my mom, I look at my dad and I’m like, that’s it. That’s who I want to be. That’s a perfect relationship.”

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