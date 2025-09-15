‘I’m going all red’: Robert Irwin’s dating revelation as he tells of ‘perfect relationship’

As Robert Irwin gears up for Dancing with the Stars, he isn’t shying away from conversations about his love life.

The 21-year-old Aussie who went viral for his BONDS underwear shoot earlier this year revealed to People that while he was still single, he was hopeful his time in America would be advantageous, telling the publication he suspected an American partner may be his destiny.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson will be competing on Dancing with the Stars together.

“My mum and dad met when she was this American tourist coming over to Australia, and that’s also how my sister met her husband,” he explained of his parents, Steve and Terrie Irwin, and his sister Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell.

“I’ve been saying, when is that going to happen for me?!” he added, before admitting that his “American tourist is not quite lined up.”

The young conservationist also admitted that whilst he may still be searching for ‘the one,’ his parents’ 14-year romance has left him hopeful of a similar love story.

“I look at my mom, I look at my dad and I’m like, that’s it. That’s who I want to be. That’s a perfect relationship.”

Rob revealed his parents’ relationship was inspiring. (Credit: (Image: @bindisueirwin/ Instagram))

In his chat with People, Robert also got a little embarrassed as he shared a dating story.

When asked whether he’d ever demonstrated his bravery around animals to impress a date, he admitted he had.

“I’m going all red now,”‘ he said, laughing.

“I went on a date once and I was driving her back and on the road, a snake was crossing the road. In my mind I was like, ‘yes!’.

He rescued the non-poisonous creature, thinking he would get in the good books of his squeeze.

“In my mind I was like, ‘Thank you snake. That was really well-timed’,” he told People.

Robert has been single since he split from Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey in February 2024.

Fans are hopeful Robert’s stint on Dancing With the Stars could lead to something more.

Whilst he’s paired up with 31-year-old Witney Carson for the upcoming season, it hasn’t stopped fans suggesting he could find his perfect match with dancer Rylee Arnold after the pair interacted with each other online last year.

The 20-year-old DWTS cast member previously admitted she would have “loved” to be partnered with Robert on the show, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2024 that he was “the cutest.”

“Robert’s like my age,” she told the publication, “Please, he has to be on the show at least one day for me.”

Rylee, who is competing alongside Scott Hoying on DWTS, has since confirmed her relationship with Walker Lyons. (Credit: abc)

‘I’m in. I’m on board, Rylee, 100 per cent,” Robert replied at the time. “That would be a huge honour. I love that.”

Though Rylee has since confirmed her relationship with USC football player Walker Lyons, fans are still eagerly awaiting Robert’s Dancing with the Stars debut and wondering if romance could still be on the horizon.

