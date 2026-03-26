Who is Ashleigh Scully? Meet Robert Irwin’s rumoured new girlfriend!

Wildlife warrior Robert Irwin has sparked fresh romance rumours – and this time there’s real substance behind the buzz.

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The 22-year-old was recently spotted getting cosy with a mystery blonde on the Gold Coast, instantly sending fans into a frenzy. Now, her identity has been revealed as American wildlife photographer and conservationist Ashleigh Scully – and insiders say this is far from a random romance.

(Credit: Backgrid)

ROBERT IRWIN AND ASHELIGH SCULLY’S RELATIONSHIP

According to multiple sources, Robert and Ashleigh’s connection has been years in the making. What started as a shared passion has quietly evolved into something much deeper.

“They’ve always had a connection, but it’s really evolved,” one insider spilled to New Idea. “This isn’t a new fling. This has been building for years.”

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The pair were recently seen looking particularly close in Brisbane while Robert was busy filming The Next Pro, a spin-off of Dancing With The Stars.

“They make a cute couple, and they are perfect for one another,” a source connected to the production revealed to the publication.

Their story actually dates back to their teenage years, when they first connected through National Geographic’s youth community. Bonding over photography, the two built a friendship that eventually led to meeting in person – and clearly, that spark never faded.

“Their love language is photography,” the insider added. “They express how they feel through the images they capture and share with each other.”

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(Credit: Ashleigh Scully Photography)

WHO IS ASHLEIGH SCULLY?

And Ashleigh is no amateur behind the lens. Originally from New Jersey, the 24-year-old picked up a camera at just eight years old and quickly made a name for herself.

In 2017, she took out the prestigious Nature’s Best Windland Smith Rice Youth Photographer of the Year award, and her work has since been featured in major publications and exhibitions.

“She’s incredibly talented and shares Robert’s deep commitment to conservation,” the source said. “They’re so aligned in what they care about.”

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The pair were first linked back in 2018, when whispers of a long-distance romance began after they met in the US while Robert was promoting Crikey! It’s The Irwins.

Ashleigh even spent time with his family during the trip, with mum Terri reportedly giving her stamp of approval.

While the timing didn’t quite work out back then – and Robert later moved on with other relationships – it seems their connection never truly disappeared.

Earlier this year, speculation reignited when the two were spotted diving together, looking relaxed and at ease in each other’s company.

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Now, those close to them say what we’re seeing is the result of a long, slow-burn love story finally falling into place.

“They’ve had this beautiful friendship since 2019,” the insider explained. “It’s been on and off, but they always find their way back to each other.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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