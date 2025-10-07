Robert Irwin for The Bachelor: ‘He’s getting offers left, right and centre!’

Could Robert Irwin be swapping the dance floor for a rose ceremony?

According to insiders, Dancing With the Stars heartthrob Robert Irwin might be waltzing his way straight into the Bachelor mansion — and producers are reportedly very interested.

“Terri and Bindi are so proud of Robert and believe he can go further than Bindi, regardless of whether or not he wins,” a close source tells Woman’s Day. “Already, he’s getting enormous exposure, and his fanbase has exploded globally. He’s lucky to have his sister and mum there to keep his feet on the ground, but it goes without saying he’s getting a LOT of attention from female fans.”

And it seems that attention might soon lead to something much bigger than the mirrorball trophy. “Almost every single lady he meets, even some famous ones, have been handing over their numbers,” the insider spills. “For now, he’s focused on the show, but the Irwins are looking further afield — and with fans begging him to be the next Bachelor, they’re not the only ones paying attention.”

Producers of The Bachelor are reportedly gearing up to cast Season 11, with a January announcement expected and Robert’s name has landed firmly on their shortlist. “He’s being watched very carefully,” the source reveals. “He seems so genuine about finding a true romantic partner, which is exactly what the show needs. Robert wears his heart on his sleeve, so he brings authenticity to a franchise that’s been criticised for faking relationships to create drama.”

If the rumours are true, this could be a major career move for the 21-year-old wildlife warrior. “Any talks are being held in strictest confidence, but there’s no doubt this would be a huge boost for Robert’s career — and hopefully stop him whining about being single all the time!” laughs the insider.

It’s not the first time Robert has been asked about taking on The Bachelor mantle. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he cheekily said, “Hey, I mean, never say never,” before adding that he’s “looking for the perfect person.”

When it comes to love, Robert’s made it clear he values “genuine kindness” and wants someone who can “keep up with his adventure-filled life.”

But if The Bachelor doesn’t work out, don’t worry, Hollywood still wants a piece of him. “ABC, which airs DWTS, is owned by Disney, and they’ve got a host of pilots, reality shows and presenting opportunities with Robert’s name climbing every wishlist each time he steps out on that dance floor,” our source reveals. “He’s working his derriere off, no doubt, but it’s going to pay off. He’s doing an incredible job.”

