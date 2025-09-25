Bindi Irwin’s Advice For Brother Robert Irwin Before His Dancing With The Stars Debut 

Robert Irwin has absolutely dazzled audiences with his dancing prowess since appearing on Dancing With The Stars US. While many have been surprised to see the wildlife warrior take to floor so naturally, perhaps the dancing genes run in the family.

Back in 2015, Robert’s sister Bindi Irwin smashed the competition to become the first-ever Australian winner of the celebrity reality series. Now, the 21-year-old heartthrob is turning to his sister for advice as the competition heats up.

“Bindi said, ‘Really lean into this and really savor every second,’” Robert explained to Page Six.

“She was here the whole time. She made it the whole three months. She won and said it went by in the blink of an eye.”

Robert and Witney performed a dazzling, steamy tango. (Credit: Dancing With The Stars US / Instagram) They scored a brilliant 22/30 from the judges. (Credit: Dancing With The Stars US / Instagram)

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here host admitted that Bindi was the reason he signed up to the show in the first place.

“Bindi is an inspiration to me in so many facets of life,” he said. “Dancing is one of them, but in every facet. She’s just always been, almost like a second mom to me, you know?”

Thankfully for Robert, Bindi, and his mum, Terri, were in the audience cheering him on every step of the way.

““My family being here to support me and Witney, to be here on this journey, it means the world. It’s really cool,” he exclaimed.

In further support of her baby brother, Bindi took to Instagram to encourage American viewers to vote for him before his week two performance.

“Be sure to tune in and vote for Robert otherwise, I will bring a crocodile to your house,” she quipped.

Crikey!

Winner winner chicken dinner! (Photo by Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Bindi appeared on the 21st season of Dancing With The Stars US with dancer-turned-judge Derek Hough.

“It truly has changed my life and I feel like I have grown as a person,” the then-17-year-old told Now To Love in 2015.

“Not only have I learnt about the world of sequins and sparkles and high heels, but also to have been blessed enough to work with this beautiful family – I feel like my family has just been extended even more than animals.

“Now I have this gorgeous family who this experience will forever be a part of my life and will live in my heart.”



