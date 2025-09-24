Crikey! Robert Irwin’s shock net worth revealed 

Wildlife conservationist-turned television star Robert Irwin has been in the public eye since the moment he was born, but his role in the media has changed drastically over the past few years.

As the son of the legendary Steve Irwin, Robert has continued his legacy as a Wildlife Warrior by helping to run Australia Zoo. But he’s also pivoted to a new career in television.

From I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia to the US version of Dancing With The Stars, Robert has made quite the entrance into the world of reality television – and he doesn’t seem to be turning back.

And thanks to these forays, Robert has received quite the pay cheque.

ROBERT IRWIN’S NET WORTH

He may only be 21, but Robert Irwin has built quite the financial portfolio.

According to reports, as of 2025 Robert is estimated to have a net worth of US$5 million.

His salary for I’m A Celebrity has remained under wraps, but it’s reported that all Dancing With The Stars contestants receive US$125,000 for appearing on the first two weeks of the show, later progressing to potential total of between $295,000 to $400,000.

In addition to his TV appearances, Robert has also had many paid partnerships and endorsements – including a recent viral campaign with Bonds Australia called Made for Down Under.

THE IRWIN FAMILY FORTUNE

According to realestate.com.au, after his death in 2006, Steve Irwin left his wife, Terri, and two children, Bindi and Robert, life insurance worth $200,000.

In 2024, Terri told the Australian Financial Review that the family struggled financially after Steve’s passing as most of the money he made went towards conservation and maintenance at Australia Zoo.

“Everything was reinvested into conservation work,” Terri told the publication.

“I was in debt… and Steve’s life insurance, I think, was the sum total of $200,000, which didn’t even cover half of one week’s payroll.”

However, Steve and Terri had a 10-year business plan to protect the family fortune from outsiders who would try to claim a “distant family connection and try to take everything.”

It’s suspected that Bindi and Robert will one day inherit Australia Zoo following Terri’s death.

