Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

Crikey! Robert Irwin’s shock net worth revealed 

Including his hefty payday from Dancing With The Stars!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

Wildlife conservationist-turned television star Robert Irwin has been in the public eye since the moment he was born, but his role in the media has changed drastically over the past few years.

Advertisement

As the son of the legendary Steve Irwin, Robert has continued his legacy as a Wildlife Warrior by helping to run Australia Zoo. But he’s also pivoted to a new career in television.

From I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia to the US version of Dancing With The Stars, Robert has made quite the entrance into the world of reality television – and he doesn’t seem to be turning back.

And thanks to these forays, Robert has received quite the pay cheque.

(Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

ROBERT IRWIN’S NET WORTH

He may only be 21, but Robert Irwin has built quite the financial portfolio.

According to reports, as of 2025 Robert is estimated to have a net worth of US$5 million.

His salary for I’m A Celebrity has remained under wraps, but it’s reported that all Dancing With The Stars contestants receive US$125,000 for appearing on the first two weeks of the show, later progressing to potential total of between $295,000 to $400,000.

In addition to his TV appearances, Robert has also had many paid partnerships and endorsements – including a recent viral campaign with Bonds Australia called Made for Down Under.

Advertisement
(Credit: Getty)

THE IRWIN FAMILY FORTUNE

According to realestate.com.au, after his death in 2006, Steve Irwin left his wife, Terri, and two children, Bindi and Robert, life insurance worth $200,000.

In 2024, Terri told the Australian Financial Review that the family struggled financially after Steve’s passing as most of the money he made went towards conservation and maintenance at Australia Zoo.

“Everything was reinvested into conservation work,” Terri told the publication.

Advertisement

“I was in debt… and Steve’s life insurance, I think, was the sum total of $200,000, which didn’t even cover half of one week’s payroll.”

However, Steve and Terri had a 10-year business plan to protect the family fortune from outsiders who would try to claim a “distant family connection and try to take everything.”

It’s suspected that Bindi and Robert will one day inherit Australia Zoo following Terri’s death.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, upcoming movies, and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement