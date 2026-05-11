‘She feels like she’s jinxed’ Bindi Irwin disappears amid ‘tough year’

It’s the annual celebration of her father Steve Irwin’s legacy, but for the second year running Bindi Irwin was unable to attend the famous Steve Irwin Gala due to her worsening health – and her absence has insiders worried there’s more going on than the famous family are letting on.

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Bindi’s taking a step back from her packed schedule to focus on her health. (Image: Instagram)

SILENT STRUGGLE

Appearing virtually, Bindi, 27, with her husband Chandler Powell, 29, revealed to fans that she’s “continuing to improve with my health” but hinted at how difficult things are when she said “my very long and winding health journey”.

“Bindi feels like she’s jinxed and is convinced that these flare-ups around big events are stress-related. There was no way she could have travelled to Vegas, even if there’d been a direct flight from Brisbane. She might have made it had it been LA, but she’s had a tough year with her health,” an insider reveals to Woman’s Day.

With that in mind, she’s keen to step back from her packed schedule, leaving Robert to lead the charge.

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“She wants Robert to shine without her,” says the source.

“He’s old enough to run these things now.”

Bindi has been open about her 10-year battle with endometriosis, revealing she has had 50 lesions “cut out” of her body over the years.

She admitted recently she’d had another bunch of lesions removed, too.

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“She’s on the mend and a long connecting flight to the US, plus a huge evening hosting a high-profile event, was asking for trouble. Part of her is still traumatised at being hospitalised last time she was there. It’s not worth the risk.”

A chronic pain disease, endometriosis can lead to infertility, cancer risks and even organ damage.

Sufferers also have a higher risk of anxiety and depression.

In 2025, Bindi was unable to attend the gala when she was rushed to hospital with a ruptured appendix, leaving Terri, 61, and Robert, 22, to represent the family.

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“Robert and Terri feel like they’re missing a limb when she’s not there, especially when it’s for Steve, but Bindi’s health has to take priority.

“Of course, she’s sad to be missing out, but she was so relieved when they made the decision for her to stay behind.”

Brad Pitt is readying to hand over his heartthrob mantle and Robert’s buff and ready to roll! (Image: Instagram)

ROBERT’S THE NEW BRAD!

Move over Brad Pitt, there’s a new heartthrob in town!

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While the wildlife warrior has been getting buff for some time, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that he’s had even more of a Hollywood glow-up since starring on Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro.

“Robert basically took his dancer’s body and built on it in the gym with heavy weight workouts and a high-protein diet. He works out every morning in the gym and likes to include something fun like a swim or a paddle in the afternoon, all while running around all day after zoo animals.

“He looks amazing and has seriously bulked up his shoulders. He’ll win more fans hosting this new show, but wait until they see how much he’s buffed up even more since,” says our spy.

The mirrorball trophy is already in her sights! (Image: Getty)

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TERRI TAKES A TWIRL

Could Terri be about to make it an Irwin trifecta on Dancing With The Stars US?

During an interview with E! News, Terri joked she would “review the petition” to throw on her dancing shoes and follow in the footsteps of her two kids.

“I am honoured to be asked if I would do it because it’s an amazing thing,” she continued.

“I remember Bindi saying, ‘This is the closest you’ll ever get to flying. You feel free. It’s euphoric. It’s amazing.’”

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An insider adds, “Terri would love the chance to do DWTS but she likes to joke she’s got two very hard acts to follow, and she doesn’t want to ruin their perfect two-win record.

“Of course Bindi and Robert wouldn’t care if she was booted on the first night, she was on every sideline and rehearsal for two series of that show so she knows what’s involved.

“Casting is underway right now so it’s very likely she’s already getting secret ballroom lessons, just in case she gets the call.”

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