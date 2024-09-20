Bindi Irwin, for the most part, is an open book. The ‘Wildlife Warrior’ and her husband Chandler have even begun filming short videos, answering their fans’ questions.

When it came to her battle with endometriosis, at first, Bindi struggled to make something so personal so public.

However, she soon realised that she had to speak out so, hopefully, other women wouldn’t have to suffer in silence like she did.

On 8 March 2023, Bindi bared it all, sharing her decade-long struggle with endometriosis.

It’s now been 18 months since she, “terrified”, hit post. And in a new interview with 9Honey, she reflects on that decision, saying, “At the end of the day, sharing my story with endometriosis felt so important to me that it outweighed my worry.”

Even more, she admits, “There is still a long, long way to go.

“I feel like I’m still building back up to the person I was before endo took away so much.”

Despite all she’s been through, well-intentioned fans continue to ask her if she’ll have more children. While she’s graciously explained that no woman should be asked that, Bindi shares there’s something else that bothers her more.

“There is a very, very big possibility that Grace will have endometriosis, which really does weigh on me,” she fears.

Of course, come what may, the Irwin family supports each other. At her lowest, Bindi said her husband Chandler held her hand and her mum Terri’s unconditional love wrapped her in warmth.

“She was there every step of the way for me, right down to helping me to the bathroom when I could barely walk after surgery,” Bindi says.

“I don’t know what I would do without my incredible mama … I hope I am able to be even half the incredible mama to Grace that my mum is to me.”

Earlier this year, Bindi was honoured with the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Award for her work raising awareness and breaking the stigma around the debilitating condition.

BINDI IRWIN ENDOMETRIOSIS JOURNEY

Bindi has shared her entire journey with fans on Instagram, keeping them updated every step of the way.

Answering her followers’ most frequently asked questions about her struggle with endometriosis and her recovery from surgery, the children’s book author said, “It has been a very long journey and a lot of challenges to get to this point. I’m very thankful to be on the other side of excision surgery and I can officially say that I’m finally feeling better,” she said.

“My life now looks completely different than it did before I had my surgery.”

Bindi continued to explain her symptoms in more detail, stating that she had pain “every single day of my life.”

She also revealed that it wasn’t until after she had given birth to her daughter, Grace Warrior, that she began her search for answers again.

“What was really hard was Grace not knowing what was wrong with her mum and not knowing what was wrong with me either,” Bindi added.

Bindi also announced that she had been diagnosed with IBS, as she had been struggling to eat without feeling unwell.

Bindi also explained her choice behind getting her surgery in the U.S., sharing that her primary comfort came from Grace being surrounding by both mother Terri and husband Chandler’s families while she was in surgery.

Bindi’s update comes two months after the beloved daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared with her fans that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis and had undergone surgery for it.

The 24-year-old wrote in early March, “Dear Friends, I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help.”

“For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc.”

“A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was,” Bindi continued.

Bindi then shared that during the surgery, doctors found “37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst,” and she felt incredibly validated when a doctor asked her while in recovery, “How did you live with this much pain?”

Bindi went on to thank her family, friends, doctors and nurses for their continued support and encouragement on the announcement post.

A week on from her surgery, Bindi let her five million followers on Instagram know that she was “healing”, writing alongside a photo of her recovering in bed.

“I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis. Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way.”

Chandler Powell, Bindi’s husband, has shared support for his wife during her battle against the disorder, writing on Instagram, “You are the strongest, toughest person I know. I love you and I’m so excited for this new chapter of life ❤️.”

Robert Irwin, Bindi’s younger brother, also praised his sister, “Love you @bindisueirwin ❤️ You are amazing. Not only for your strength battling through this physical and mental turmoil, but also for having the bravery to share your journey with the world to help other women who are suffering. You’re my hero, Bindi! 🙌,” he wrote.

In her most recent update, appearing in a video message for the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball, Bindi said she felt like she had ”a second chance at life” for the ”first time in over ten years.”

”Like my world is opening up again. I am grateful beyond description. I’m going to start crying.”

She recently opened up in August about how hard it was to get this diagnosis and said, “You don’t know what’s wrong with you, and then when people tell you ‘It’s all in your head’ or ‘you’re hormonal’ or ‘just have a cup of tea, lay down,’ you end up feeling so desperately alone because there’s no answers.”

The surgery has been successful after finding 37 cysts on her ovaries and she is slowly recovering and learning to live with endometriosis.