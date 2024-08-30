Bindi Irwin issues a heartfelt plea to fans to think twice before asking this common question 

Wildlife warrior and mum-of-one Bindi Irwin recently sat down with her husband Chandler Powell to answer some of their fans’ most burning questions.

The sweet couple were asked everything from ‘what are your favourite traditions to do as a family’ to ‘what does Grace call Terri’ (it’s ‘Bunny’ by the way).

However, one question really struck a nerve, and it’s one the couple is asked daily – ‘are you two planning on having another child?’

Bindi and Chandler shared this new three-part YouTube Q&A series on Thursday morning. (Image: YouTube)

A REALLY ‘TRICKY’ QUESTION

Bindi acknowledged that while she understands why people ask the question and appreciates “the kindness and good intent behind it”, it should never be asked.

“It’s a really tricky question for many, many people who maybe can’t have another baby [or] can’t have a baby at all,” she thoughtfully explained.

“Be careful when you ask this question because you never know what’s happening in someone’s life, in a family’s world.

“Everything may seem fine on the outside, and on the inside, their own personal journey might have been filled with turmoil and challenges that you can’t even fathom.”

The children’s book author herself was diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that can lead to fertility issues, in 2023. She opened up about her struggles and challenges bravely and candidly, hoping to help “other women who need help”.

Bindi wrestled with the idea of sharing her personal endometriosis battle publicly but bravely decided to in order to help other women. (Image: Instagram)

Fortunately for Bindi and Chandler, they welcomed their little girl and “miracle baby” Grace into the world two years prior to her diagnosis.

“We feel very lucky to have Grace,” Bindi continued in the video Q&A. “She is our beautiful girl, but she will probably be our one child.

“But you never know. Maybe we will be blessed with another little one down the road. That would be incredible. But yeah, who knows? We are just revelling in Grace.”

THE ISSUE WITH ‘ONLY’

The wildlife conservationist was then moved to share another issue she takes with a common term in families.

Grace is their “miracle baby” and one child. (Image: Instagram)

“It’s really hard because sometimes it’s so easy to say Grace will be our only child,” she said, emphasising the word ‘only’.

“I do not like the word only. Grace is our child. She is our one beautiful, perfect, amazing little girl.

“Oh my goodness, every single day I think about how lucky we are to have her,” she beamed.

Wrapping up the question, Bindi ended with this heartfelt message and plea to fans: “Sending all my love and hugs to everybody out there who is on their own women’s health journey.

“Let’s remember, don’t ask someone if they’re having children or more children because you don’t know what’s happening behind those closed doors.”