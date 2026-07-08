‘It’s her dream role’: Bec Hewitt eyes shock TV comeback

With news Sonia Kruger is set to expand her horizons and move to the US later this year, speculation is mounting over who could replace her on Dancing With The Stars when it returns from its break. And there’s one former contestant who has all the execs excited – Bec Hewitt!

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“Bec is absolutely on the shortlist,” a well-placed source tells Woman’s Day. “Seven loves a familiar face, and Bec feels like a full-circle moment. She’s got the kind of warmth that plays well on live TV and, just like Sonia, she has a dance background making her the perfect fit – she doesn’t try too hard either, that’s exactly what DWTS needs,” they add. “This would be perfect for Bec now that the kids are all grown up, too. It’s a match made in heaven!”

(Credit: Seven) (Credit: Seven)

And it turns out the timing couldn’t be better, with Bec said to be itching for a return to our screens.

“Bec is certainly keen to get back on our screens,” the source reveals. “She’s been approached several times about returning to Home and Away, but that’s not something she really wants to do. She feels that chapter of her life and career is over, although she’s open to new opportunities.”

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It was a family trip to a movie set that reignited her on-camera bug. “Watching Ava on the set of the feature film Wildcard, in which Ava stars, only made Bec miss being in front of the camera even more,” the insider says. “She also did some networking while she was there, so who knows – something might come up for her in the future. She wouldn’t turn down a Hollywood opportunity, even if it was just a cameo or background role.”

Bec won the inaugural season of DWTS back in 2004. (Credit: Seven)

But for now, it’s Dancing With The Stars that’s got her attention. “Bec is often presented with opportunities, but the right one just hasn’t come along yet,” the source adds. “Hosting Dancing With The Stars is her dream role because it suits her perfectly. She’d also be more inclined to take on a TV series than return to a soap.”

And she’s not making any moves without her family on board. “She’s spoken to Lleyton and the kids about the possibility of returning to work, so they know that if the right opportunity came up, she’d take it,” the source says. “They fully support her and want to see her doing what she loves, especially after everything she has sacrificed for the family over the years.”

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