‘Missing him deeply’: Bec Hewitt’s heartbreak as family separation grows

With Cruz Hewitt’s tennis career skyrocketing, sources reveal that a devastated Bec Hewitt is struggling with the distance as the teenager spends months on end away from home with his tennis legend dad, Lleyton, in tow.

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While Bec is incredibly proud of her son’s dedication to the sport, insiders say the reality of his gruelling schedule is taking a heavy emotional toll on the family. With Cruz, 17, constantly travelling the globe alongside his father, Bec is reportedly feeling increasingly isolated from her only son.

According to a close source, Bec is “heartbroken” that she barely gets to see Cruz these days. The distance has become so painful that she is said to be asking Lleyton to clear more space in their hectic schedules so they can prioritise quality family time.

“The last time she had proper quality time with Cruz was over 200 days ago at the Newcombe Medal awards, something that any mother would struggle with” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “While she fully supports Cruz pursuing his dream of becoming a professional tennis player like his father, she also wants to remain a consistent presence in his life.”

Bec misses her son. (Credit: Getty)

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Though the family tries to stay in touch with weekly calls, Bec is currently navigating the sale of the family home on top of missing her husband and son, while Cruz competes at the Wimbledon Championships in the boys’ singles tournaments.

“Weekly FaceTime calls simply aren’t enough anymore, and she is missing him deeply,” the insider continues. “Moving forward, she hopes Lleyton will factor this into their travel and training schedule. It’s one thing to have a husband away often, but quite another when it’s your child as well.”

Previously, Woman’s Day reported that Lleyton will be spending weeks, if not months, overseas to help coach and support Cruz on the tennis circuit. With so much movement in the family, Lleyton and Bec recently listed their Sydney home for $14 million, just three years after they bought it.

“Cruz is 17 and needs his dad by his side,” another insider revealed. “Lleyton knows how important it is to have that support. He had his parents with him at the same age, and then after he married Bec, she gave it all up to follow him around the world.”

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“Bec is left packing up another house,” the source says, noting that her biggest priority right now is to shield her daughters, Mia and Ava, from the continuous chaos.

Ultimately, insiders think it’ll be a while until the family is back living under one roof, but they are certain they’ll eventually settle in Sydney to keep a stable home front for their daughters. With oldest daughter Mia, 20, trying to break into the local music scene, and youngest daughter Ava, 15, navigating her final years of high school while launching her own TV career, Bec is anchoring herself in Sydney while the boys continue jetting off.

“Lleyton will have a plan and before long we’ll no doubt find out they’ve bought another place,” one source concluded.

No matter where they buy next, friends say Bec’s focus remains entirely on keeping her tight-knit family connected, despite the continents between them. While the empty nest has come sooner than she ever expected, those closest to the former Home and Away star know she will always be her children’s number-one fan – even if she has to cheer from the other side of the world.

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