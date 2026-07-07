We got married in a mosh pit!

Ashley McMillan, 31, Newcastle, NSW, shares her love story below…

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Bursting into our hotel room, Jacob and I were still buzzing with excitement.

“That was so much fun!” I grinned.

It was New Year’s Day 2025 and we’d just returned from the Field Day music festival in Sydney, NSW.

Then Jacob, 37, told me to close my eyes.

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When I opened them, he was down on one knee holding a diamond ring.

“Will you marry me?” he asked.

“Yes!” I cried.

Although we’d talked about marriage and even designed the ring together, I had no idea when he planned to propose.

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Doing it after a music festival felt perfectly us.

Concerts were one of our favourite shared hobbies.

We’d only met six months earlier after connecting on Snapchat, but the saying “when you know, you know” definitely rang true.

We shared a love of cars, music and had the same goofy sense of humour.

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“I feel like I can be a big kid around you,” Jacob told me.

After getting engaged, we started trying for a baby and decided to elope.

Me and Jacob, and our celebrant Mel Roszco. (Image: Supplied)

I hated the idea of a big wedding and being the centre of attention. We just weren’t sure where to do it.

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Then, while chatting to a celebrant, I remembered we had tickets to see Metallica in Sydney later that year.

“How cool would it be to get married at Metallica?” I’d joked to Jacob before.

“That would be awesome!” he laughed.

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So I asked the celebrant whether a concert wedding was possible.

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She wasn’t available that day but connected us with another celebrant, Mel.

“Marrying a couple at a concert is on my bucket list!” Mel said. “And I already have tickets to Metallica.”

She promised to try securing permission from the stadium.

Soon after, we got another surprise.

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On Father’s Day, I took a pregnancy test and saw two lines.

“Here’s your Father’s Day present,” I said, handing the test to Jacob, and he burst into happy tears.

By the time the concert rolled around in November 2025, Mel had managed to get approval for us to marry in the mosh pit right before the concert started.

I wore a white dress and sneakers while Jacob put on a Metallica singlet and black pants.

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Minutes before Metallica took the stage, Mel began the ceremony.

Holding Jacob’s hands, I felt excited but nervous with thousands of people staring at us.

The irony of our “low-key” elopement happening in front of 70,000 people wasn’t lost on us.

Getting married in a mosh pit was perfect for us! (Image: Supplied)

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“Yep, they’re getting married!” Mel laughed to confused concertgoers.

The ceremony was short, fun and just what we wanted.

After we exchanged vows, Jacob and I kissed while the crowd around us chanted, “Husband and wife!”

Then Metallica stormed onto the stage.

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Marrying the love of my life at one of our favourite band’s concerts was an experience we’ll never forget.

In May, we welcomed our daughter, Billie.

For now, our concert-going days are on pause, but I’m sure Billie will join us on the festival circuit one day – she won’t have a choice!

Getting married in a mosh pit isn’t for everyone, but for us, it was the perfect celebration of a relationship built on love, fun and live music.

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