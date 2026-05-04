Men are obsessed with my pregnant bump

Sipping my glass of wine, I pondered what my friend had just suggested.

Advertisement

“You don’t have to be naked or even wear lingerie – just something nice,” she said.

It was 2017, and I’d been moaning to her about how sick I was of the corporate rat race.

Read more: From teen pregnancy to love of a lifetime

I always wanted to be a mum. (Image: Supplied)

I worked nine to five, five days a week, yet barely had enough savings for a house deposit.

Advertisement

She brought up waitressing at an adults-only club as an option.

The money sounded good, and if I could keep my clothes on, even better.

For my first shift, I slipped into a cute dress and popped a jacket on top.

While the shift was long, the tips I came home with were incredible. Before long, I was taking home thousands of dollars a week.

Advertisement

“Your usual?” I’d smile at the regulars as they tipped me $100.

Over time, I moved into dancing, but I knew it was only a short-term career.

I’d always dreamt of becoming a mum.

Being polyamorous, I was in a few relationships and wasn’t ready for a baby just yet, but I wanted to be in the right career so I could provide for my future child.

Advertisement

Me during my pregnancy in 2020. (Image: Supplied)

In February 2019, I began filming content online.

I signed up to OnlyFans and when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, my subscribers skyrocketed.

Opening my account, I’d have upwards of 50 messages requesting everything from raunchy pictures to nurse role-plays.

Advertisement

I quit my old job and focused purely on the requests flooding my inbox.

Slipping into sexy lingerie, I’d pull the curtains shut and fulfil my clients’ requests in the middle of the day.

And my neighbours had no idea.

When I posted my PO Box online, I was stunned to find dozens of packages waiting for me from my subscribers – saucy lingerie, cheeky role-play outfits, and gift cards to buy even more.

Advertisement

I shared snippets of my lucrative new career with close friends and family, who were mostly supportive.

And as the cash rained in, I was able to purchase my first home.

Then, in 2020, still in my open polyamorous relationships, we decided it was time to try for a baby.

During a pregnancy shoot, 2022. (Image: Sekushi Studios)

Advertisement

My partners always knew it was my dream to be a mum and when I was ready so were they. But it was all no-strings – I was ready to be a single mum.

Soon after, I discovered I was pregnant.

Overjoyed, my family showered me with hand-me-downs, and I couldn’t wait to become a mum.

But as my belly grew, I worried I’d lose subscribers on my website.

Advertisement

So, I reached out to other pregnant creators.

“How did you find the industry when you were pregnant?” I penned to one.

“People love it,” she replied.

When I announced my pregnancy online, my subscribers were begging to see more of my bump.

Advertisement

Reading the bizarre requests from men, I couldn’t believe it.

Some wanted me to pretend I was pregnant with their baby; others wanted me to rub my belly.

I also reached a new audience with lactation and unusual requests, like pretending that eating made me pregnant.

One even asked me to role-play giving birth! My partners are on-board with my job and support the wild requests I get online.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes working on some content in 2022. (Image: Supplied)

It wasn’t all adult content. When nausea left me bed bound, I’d open my inbox to find kind messages of support.

Conversing back and forth, I formed real relationships with my subscribers.

And when I could muster the strength to check my PO Box, instead of parcels of lingerie, I received Baby Bunting vouchers, pamper packages, and hampers filled with nutritious goodies. I couldn’t

Advertisement

believe how sweet everyone was.

For the next nine months, I focused on fulfilling their every desire.

They loved watching my belly button pop as my tummy grew.

When I was 38 weeks’ pregnant, I felt my stomach cramp up and tighten.

Advertisement

Loading the player…

“Finally,” I thought, smiling to myself.

Instead of heading to the hospital, I quickly set my phone up on the tripod and hit record.

Standing in shot, I donned my high-waisted maternity underwear and my ugliest sports bra.

Advertisement

Looking down the barrel of the camera, I smiled and began rubbing my belly, trying to get in the last content I could before my belly was gone.

I even managed to squeeze some naughty filming in at the hospital.

Me filming while pregnant in hospital. (Image: Supplied)

After 15 hours, I gave birth to a gorgeous baby. I was besotted as soon as I laid eyes on them.

Advertisement

Once I’d settled into mum life, I started thinking about making content.

Looking at my post-partum body in the mirror, I frowned.

“I wonder if I’m going to lose subscribers,” I thought, worried about what I would do for work.

But I didn’t need to fret.

Advertisement

The support I got for my changing body was incredible.

Despite not being my pre-birth weight, I still filmed content and no matter how much my weight fluctuated or how my body changed, I was lifted online.

Now, my child is five.

Me with my child who has brought me so much joy. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

I get to pick my own hours, so I make my content while they are at school so I’m always around to do things with them afterwards.

I earn upwards of $35,000 a month, own a home, and have a financial advisor helping me to invest.

I’m sure half the other mums in the drop-off line are filming content, too.

And I cheer them on!

Advertisement

Because we shouldn’t be shamed for providing a great life for our kids.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.