Going bald launched my career!

Kimberly shares her story below….

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Grabbing my hair dryer, I blasted it over my freshly washed hair.

Aged 19, I was getting ready to meet some girlfriends for dinner.

But as I brushed my locks, I noticed clumps of it collecting in the bristles.

“Mum! My hair is falling out!” I screamed.

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She had suffered with hair loss from an early age, too.

“It’ll be okay love,” Mum said, hugging me.

But the next day, I went straight to the doctor, and explained that three months earlier, a close friend had passed away unexpectedly.

Ever since, I’d been losing more of my hair than usual.

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“Due to your severe stress and genetics, it’s safe to say you have female pattern hair loss,” the doctor said.

Kim before and after.

It’s a common form of alopecia and would progressively get worse.

Over the next six months, I lost around 60–70 per cent of my hair density and felt so embarrassed.

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After uni, I became a high school English teacher, and through my twenties, I spent tens of thousands of dollars on supplements, iron infusions, LED light laser therapy, and even had blood injected into my scalp to try and re-stimulate growth, but nothing helped.

Desperate, I tried hair extensions, but each time they were removed, they ripped some hair out, leaving me with even less than before.

A specialised wig hairdresser suggested I try a light blonde hair topper, made from real human hair.

Instantly, I felt a wave of confidence wash over me.

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It matched my own hair perfectly.

The next day at work, whenever someone glanced my way, I winced, scared they’d say something, but no-one did!

It felt life-changing – I wanted to help other women feel the same sense of empowerment I did.

I began researching suppliers who made good-quality wigs and hair toppers from human hair.

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I shared my story in hair loss Facebook groups and began taking orders, calling my business Lusta Hair.

After school, I spent hours working with the suppliers to colour-match and create bespoke toppers for clients.

They were so happy with the results, I shared them on Instagram and TikTok.

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Kim helping a client with hair loss.

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Orders flooded in and in 2020, just two years after I’d started my business, I quit my job to focus on it full-time.

When the world went into lockdown, I started a website and employed another lady.

We started getting orders from all over the world!

I wanted to give back, so I started The Lusta Children’s Project, where parents of children experiencing hair loss can apply for their child to be fitted with a wig, at no charge.

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I now employ 15 people, and we’ve helped thousands of women.

“You’ve given me my confidence back,” someone wrote to me.

Mum even has one of my toppers now.

There’s no more bad hair days around here!

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For more, go to lustahair.com

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