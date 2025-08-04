Biting her nails put this Aussie mum in hospital

Jade took her kids out to a pop-up petting zoo where she fed ducks and petted goats and calves

Days later, she started feeling fatigued, developed bruises and became hot and sweaty

A doctor ran tests and diagnosed her with an extremely rare condition that spreads between animals and can infect people who handle them

Jade realised she mustn’t have sanitised her hands properly after the zoo and her habit of biting her nails had landed her in hospital

Jade Strang, from Ormeau, Qld, tells her terrifying ordeal…

Sitting with my cuppa, I was biting my nails before the chaos of the day began.

Advertisement

“What are you guys planning to do later?” my fiancé, Joel, 31, asked.

It was a Saturday in July and we loved spending time with our kids, Lacey, 10, and Nixon, six.

But Joel had some errands to run so I was taking the kids to the neighbourhood pop-up petting zoo.

Me before I got sick. (Image: Supplied)

Advertisement

A few hours later, Lacey was busy giving the pigs a cuddle and Nixon was enjoying feeding the ducks, while I gave the goats and calves a pat.

“That was such a fun day,” Lacey said, wondering when we could go again.

As we left, we all used the hand sanitiser provided.

Four weeks later, I was working at my craft supplies store, Imagine Vinyl, when I began feeling strangely fatigued.

Advertisement

Loading the player…

“I’m so tired at the moment,” I said to Joel after work that day.

“Maybe you’re catching a flu,” he replied.

Two days later, I became hot and sweaty all over and feared the flu was worsening.

Advertisement

Next day, I was overcome by intense nausea. My pupils dilated to different sizes, and I could smell the scent of gas, even though there wasn’t any.

It was a fun day feeding the animals. (Image: Supplied)

This seems like more than the flu, I fretted.

On the fourth day, bruises developed all over my legs and back.

Advertisement

“It looks like your veins have come to the surface,” Joel commented, concerned.

He sent me off to a doctor who arranged for blood tests.

I hope it’s not cancer, I thought, biting my nails to calm my nerves.

“You have Q fever,” the doctor said when the results came back the following week. “It’s so rare I had to look it up.”

Advertisement

Q fever, he explained, is caused by bacteria which spreads between animals, and can infect humans who handle them.

“That’s weird,” I said. “I wonder how I got it?”

“It can be contracted as easily as biting your nails after touching an animal,” he explained, prescribing me antibiotics.

I was just relieved it wasn’t something more sinister.

Advertisement

It’s possible I didn’t sanitise after touching the animlas. (Image: Supplied)

“You must have caught it at the petting zoo,” Joel said when I told him the diagnosis.

“I’d totally forgotten about that!” I gasped. “I mustn’t have sanitised my fingers properly.”

Thankfully, the kids showed no symptoms so didn’t need to be tested.

Advertisement

Then a day later, I felt like my fingertips were on fire.

“They’re ice cold!” Joel remarked, touching my hands.

He rushed me to the hospital.

No-one at the hospital had heard of Q fever either, nor could the doctors assure me I was on the mend.

Advertisement

Me in hospital, severly lethargic. (Image: Supplied)

I knew biting my nails was a bad habit, but I never thought it would lead to this!

The lethargy had become so severe that I left hospital and went straight to bed, hoping I would sleep it off.

Fortunately, after spending two weeks in bed, I began feeling better.

Advertisement

Now, I’m almost back to full health, though I still get the occasional bruising and wave of lethargy.

I’ve quit my nail-biting habit completely and I’m encouraging others to do the same.

You never know what sort of germs they might be carrying underneath.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.