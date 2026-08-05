Which TV is right for you? How to find the perfect TV screen for your watching habits

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If you’re like us, you take your TV-watching seriously. That’s why it’s important to find the perfect television for your TV-watching habits.

So, we’ve compiled a handy guide to find the right fit for you and your TV-watching needs.

Come AFL and NRL finals season, you want a screen that can handle fast motion without blur and stays bright enough to watch even with the curtains open. The TCL C7K Premium QD-Mini LED is our top pick – it’s built around TCL’s sports-tuned processing, with a native high refresh rate and motion handling designed specifically to keep the ball sharp through every bounce and tackle, whether you’re streaming from Kayo, Foxtel or free-to-air.

If your lounge room cops a lot of afternoon sun, look to the brighter end of TCL’s range, such as the C8L Premium SQD-Mini LED. Its higher peak brightness and local dimming keeps day games punchy and watchable even without the blinds drawn.

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You need a good TV if you really want to soak up the sporting magic! (Image: Getty)

Best TV for outdoor viewing

For a covered alfresco area the TCL X11L Ultimate SQD-Mini LED is the pick – it’s TCL’s flagship for peak brightness, so it holds up brilliantly in ambient light on an outdoor deck, with plenty of screen size for a crowd.

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers runs with the ball during the round 22 NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Best TV for the bedroom

Bedrooms call for something more compact, easier on the eyes late at night, and gentle on the wallet. The TCL 50-inch P7LS UHD QLED is a great fit – a sharp 4K picture in a size that won’t dominate a smaller room, at a genuinely affordable price point.

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There’s truly no better feeling than watching TV in bed. Extra points if it’s reality TV. (Image: Getty)

Best value all-rounder TV

If you just want one TV that does everything reasonably well without specialising, the TCL C6L QD-Mini LED is a strong middle-ground pick – solid brightness, decent motion handling for sport, and Google TV on board with every Aussie streaming app you’ll need: Stan, Binge, 7plus, 9Now and more.

Can’t go wrong with an all-rounder! (Image: Supplied)

There you have it!

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Need help breaking down the TV jargon? We’ve got you sorted HERE!

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