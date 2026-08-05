Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

Which TV is right for you? How to find the perfect TV screen for your watching habits

Looking for a new TV? We break down the best screen for every occasion.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
TV Week logo with white text on a red background. Profile
Advertisement

If you’re like us, you take your TV-watching seriously. That’s why it’s important to find the perfect television for your TV-watching habits.

So, we’ve compiled a handy guide to find the right fit for you and your TV-watching needs.

Best TV for the footy

Come AFL and NRL finals season, you want a screen that can handle fast motion without blur and stays bright enough to watch even with the curtains open. The TCL C7K Premium QD-Mini LED is our top pick – it’s built around TCL’s sports-tuned processing, with a native high refresh rate and motion handling designed specifically to keep the ball sharp through every bounce and tackle, whether you’re streaming from Kayo, Foxtel or free-to-air.

If your lounge room cops a lot of afternoon sun, look to the brighter end of TCL’s range, such as the C8L Premium SQD-Mini LED. Its higher peak brightness and local dimming keeps day games punchy and watchable even without the blinds drawn.

Advertisement
You need a good TV if you really want to soak up the sporting magic! (Image: Getty)

Best TV for outdoor viewing

For a covered alfresco area the TCL X11L Ultimate SQD-Mini LED is the pick – it’s TCL’s flagship for peak brightness, so it holds up brilliantly in ambient light on an outdoor deck, with plenty of screen size for a crowd.

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers runs with the ball during the round 22 NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Canberra Raiders. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Best TV for the bedroom

Bedrooms call for something more compact, easier on the eyes late at night, and gentle on the wallet. The TCL 50-inch P7LS UHD QLED is a great fit – a sharp 4K picture in a size that won’t dominate a smaller room, at a genuinely affordable price point.

Advertisement
There’s truly no better feeling than watching TV in bed. Extra points if it’s reality TV. (Image: Getty)

Best value all-rounder TV

If you just want one TV that does everything reasonably well without specialising, the TCL C6L QD-Mini LED is a strong middle-ground pick – solid brightness, decent motion handling for sport, and Google TV on board with every Aussie streaming app you’ll need: Stan, Binge, 7plus, 9Now and more.

Can’t go wrong with an all-rounder! (Image: Supplied)

There you have it!

Advertisement

Need help breaking down the TV jargon? We’ve got you sorted HERE!

TV Week logo with white text on a red background.
Profile TV WEEK team

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement