What the belly?

Neomai Rubesaame, 21, Brisbane, Qld shares her story below…

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Emerging from the bathroom, I re-read the pregnancy test to make sure.

Nervously, I approached my partner, Jon, 52.

It was September 2024, and we’d been together for just over a year.

We weren’t looking to have children as Jon had two grown-up daughters, so I wasn’t sure how he’d react.

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“I’m pregnant,” I blurted.

Gently, he wrapped his arms around me.

“Our baby will be so loved,” he said, smiling.

It was a relief, but I still wondered what my mum, Josephine, 43, would say when I told her.

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She was younger than Jon, and even though she knew I was happy with him, she was protective of me.

When they first met, she’d grilled him about why he would want to date someone so much younger.

“Because I love her,” Jon had explained, honestly.

That afternoon, Jon and I went round to her place to break the news.

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“Are you sure you’re ready to be a mum?” she replied, sternly.

Jon put his arm around me in support.

“I’ll make sure our little one is well looked after,” he assured her.

Me and my Nanny, Serei

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For hours, we sat and chatted, and slowly, Mum let her guard down.

She could see that Jon genuinely cared.

Eventually, a smile crept over her face.

“I’m going to be a grandma,” she cried, wrapping us both in a hug.

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With her blessing, I felt a huge weight lift off my shoulders.

After that, my pregnancy was a breeze

Every scan showed bub growing strong and healthy.

At the 20-week scan, the sonographer announced we were having a girl.

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“I get to have a mini-me,” I squealed, happy tears soaking Jon’s shirt.

I organised a pink-themed baby shower for three weeks before my due date and sent out invites to family and friends.

In May 2025, at 36 weeks and 4 days, I was cleaning our kitchen when my water broke.

Jon raced me to hospital, and on the way, I texted Mum that I was in early labour.I’m on my way, she replied quickly.

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Never one to miss an opportunity for a prank, as I sat in my hospital bed counting contractions, I had an idea.

“Can you get me a baby doll?” I asked the midwives.

They found one, which I wrapped in linen.

When Mum walked into my room and saw me cradling the baby, she gasped.

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“Oh Neomai!” she shrieked, cracking up when she realised it was fake.

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But the laughter subsided as my contractions worsened.

After one-and-a-half hours of active labour, our gorgeous girl, Mila, arrived.

Although she only weighed 2.4kg, she was in good health.

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“She’s perfect,” I whispered as Jon had his first cuddle.

After we told our close family, I had a realisation.

“The baby shower is in two days, but she’s already here,” I said to Jon.

Still, I didn’t want to miss the chance to celebrate.

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I saw an opportunity for another prank.

I told my family to keep the birth a secret and refrain from posting about it online.

On the day of the baby shower, I left little Mila at home with Jon, not wanting to risk her getting sick.

Before I entered the restaurant, I stuffed a wrapped, inflated balloon under my dress to fake a baby bump.

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When I walked into the function room, my guests stared, confused.

No longer did I have a pregnancy waddle, and my bump was warped.

It must have looked like I had an alien in my belly!Reaching under my dress, I grabbed the balloon and pulled it out, to gasps.

“Mila was born two days ago!” I laughed.

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My stunned guests shrieked in astonishment before laughing.

My guests were stunned at my baby shower reveal…

They were used to my antics.

I shared pictures of my new bub, and even enjoyed a glass of bubbles – rare privileges at a baby shower!

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Now, Mila is getting bigger by the day.

And I’m sure she’ll grow up to be just as cheeky as her mum.

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