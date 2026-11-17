Daryl Braithwaite has given fans a rare update on his health, along with a message he wants everyone to hear.

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The 77-year-old music icon, best known as the voice behind Sherbert and solo hits like The Horses and As the Days Go By, retired from live performing almost six months ago after developing a breathing condition.

Appearing on Sunrise on Saturday, the ARIA Hall of Fame inductee said he’s not about to put his feet up. Instead, he’s become an ambassador for the National Lung Cancer Association.

“I have a breathing problem and I thought, if I can get some people to come and get a scan, just as a preventative, I thought that’s right up my alley,” Daryl told the program.

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Daryl quit smoking about 25 years ago and says he’s never felt better. But he admits smoking was just part of life when he was growing up, and he spent plenty of time playing in smoky venues over the years.

Now he’s urging Australians aged 50 to 70 to ask their GP about a free lung cancer screening.

“It’s free, they scan for lung cancer, and they’ll pick it up before it starts to develop,” he said. “I know being that age group, you sort of think, ‘oh, no, I won’t do it’, but do it. It’s fantastic. It really will help.”

(Credit: Getty)

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How is Daryl Braithwaite doing now?

Daryl revealed he’s slowly improving with treatment and breathing exercises, though he can only manage about an hour at the park each day.

Sadly, he isn’t holding out much hope of getting back to singing, but he’s staying positive. “I doubt that that will come off, but touchwood that I’m going alright,” he said.

He still goes along to concerts, but admits it’s bittersweet. “I look at it and I go, ‘oh, how good would it be to be up on stage?'” he shared.

Still, Daryl says he’s proud of the legacy he’s built, from his Sherbert days to his solo career. “You just move on,” he said.

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While he’s happy for Aussies to keep playing his songs, there’s one thing he’d love them to do even more: “go and get a lung scan”.

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