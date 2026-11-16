As Nicole Kidman dazzled the crowds at the Chanel Cruise Show in Sydney, there was one surprise admirer said to be watching from afar – her ex-husband, Keith Urban.

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A year on from their divorce Nicole’s shining brighter than ever, confessing in a recent Vogue Australia interview, “I think I’m just more comfortable in my own skin right now. That’s my new thing.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

And with 59-year-old Nicole’s feeling better than ever, it’s opened her up to rebuilding her relationship with her ex-husband Keith.

Earlier this month, Keith was rocked by the death of his friend, country star John Anderson, who was like an “uncle” to Keith’s best mate Blake Shelton.

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“Keith and John performed together in 2015 [including the ACM Presents: Superstar Duets special] and he became a huge source of inspiration for Keith,” says an insider.

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Talking again

The upside of Keith’s loss has been a thawing of his relationship with Nicole, with the actress said to be worried about him amid recent Daily Mail claims that Keith has been spotted eating at restaurants he used to frequent with Nicole in Nashville, “but he goes and eats alone”.

Since June, there’s been a remarkable improvement in their communication, too, with her posting on Father’s Day and him sending her a birthday message.

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“You have to remember, Keith walked out on her – broke her heart – and since then she’s doing everything to move on from that pain,” a well-placed source reveals.

“She knows Keith misses her, and she has definitely moved on from the hurt phase and things have softened between them,” says the source.

Nicole showed Keith what he was missing as she relaxed poolside with Michael Reinstein, the founder of the private equity firm Regent in Portofino, Italy in July. (Credit: Backgrid)

“She’s never one to hold grudges – just look how she handled her first divorce from Tom – and she and Keith did truly have a wonderful relationship. There was genuine love and friendship there and it’s hard to resist the urge to put that comfy coat back on.”

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According to the source, they’ve met up several times now and each time it’s more friendlier than the last.

“Nicole wants to get to a place where they can spend special occasions together with the kids. Nicole does plan on taking the girls to one of his shows in the new year. They’re both relieved to be taking off their gloves – and the girls are thriving having their mum and dad be more amicable.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

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