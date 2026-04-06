Ronan Keating drops $6.3m on lavish Sydney cliffside escape

Irish pop star Ronan Keating has made a significant property move in Sydney, reportedly securing a striking coastal residence in the city’s eastern suburbs for $6.3 million.

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The purchase marks a new chapter for the singer and his Australian wife, Storm Keating, as they continue to build their life in Australia.

(Credit: Getty)

Set above Tamarama Beach, roughly 9km from Sydney’s CBD, the home offers a blend of seclusion and ocean views. Positioned on elevated land and surrounded by lush greenery, the property – known as “Waterfall House” – is uniquely accessed on foot, adding to its sense of privacy and exclusivity.

Originally built in the 1920s as a modest beach retreat, the residence has evolved into a multi-level sanctuary that balances heritage charm with modern luxury. The main house features three bedrooms, while a separate lower-level guesthouse provides two additional bedrooms.

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(Credit: realestate.com.au)

Inside, the upper level has been reimagined with an open-plan design that maximises natural light and coastal outlooks. The living spaces flow onto a generous terrace designed for entertaining, while a refined kitchen elevates the home’s contemporary appeal. Additional features include a private study and a spacious main suite complete with an elegant en suite.

The lower level opens out to landscaped gardens and includes a distinctive outdoor bathroom with a bathtub.

(Credit: realestate.com.au)

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The property last changed hands in 2010, when filmmaker Dave Klaiber acquired it for $1.73 million, highlighting the dramatic rise in value over the past decade.

The Keatings’ latest purchase suggests a long-term commitment to Sydney’s eastern suburbs, where they have already been living nearby in the beachside suburb of Bronte.

The couple, who met while working on The X Factor Australia in 2012 and married three years later, share two young children together, alongside Ronan’s three older children from his previous marriage.

(Credit: realestate.com.au)

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